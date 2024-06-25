Civitan and Jamboree Brings Together Youth Baseball, Softball Teams

The 204 Hap Minor Baseball and Ponytail Softball Civitan Jamboree brought together hundreds of youth Saturday at George Izay Park, marking the end of the regular season.
A number of individuals were recognized for their outstanding achievements on and off the field that helped make the past season a successful one.
The 53rd Jackie Arrington Award was given to Hudson San Gimino of the Outsiders. The award has been given out since 1971 to honor Arrington, who died of a terminal illness. The award recipient is given to a young man who played in the 5/6 Little Majors Division and, like Arrington, showed great spirit for the game of baseball.
The recipient of the Christopher Wilke Memorial Award was Nicholas Cruz of the Ravens. This award is given to keep alive the memory of Wilke, whose life was cut short by a terminal illness.
Riley Dahla of Firestormz was the winner of the Linda Murphy Pioneer Award. Murphy, who was in attendance, is a lifelong Burbank resident who was a pioneer in advancing equality in female sports. Murphy was part of the U.S. 1964 Olympic women’s volleyball team.
Ashlyn Castle of Synergy was the winner of the Barbara Rownd Memorial Award. Rownd was the founder of Ponytail Softball in 1957. Her program grew nationally and was used as a model for girls’ fast-pitch softball throughout the country.
The following teams were honored for their sportsmanship.
HAP MINOR BASEBALL DIVISION
COACH PITCH DIVISION – Burbank Tigers
3/4 DIVISION – Mariners
5/6 DIVISION – Sandoval Dodgers
7/8 DIVISION – Sandoval Dodgers
PONYTAIL SOFTBALL DIVISION
T-BALL DIVISION – Heartbreakers
COACH PITCH DIVISION – Her-icanes
3/4 DIVISION – Pinx Sox
7/8 DIVISION – Red Dragons
The following were winners of the contests that took place following the conclusion of the ceremony.
T-Ball Player Name Team Name Place Base running Emmett Genevie Matadors 1st Nolan Cardenaz Fireballs 2nd Tenley Patenaude Fireballs 3rd Throw for accuracy Isaiah Wade Fireballs 1st Charley Cardenas Providencia Panthers 2nd Sebastian Ontiveros Providencia Panthers 3rd Hap Minor Coach Pitch Player Name Team Name Place Base running Jayden Wayne Russell Little Yankees 1st Lincoln Schwartz Little Yankees 2nd Joshua Michael Rofail Ruiz Dodgers 3rd Throw for accuracy Kevin Georgelos Pipers Pals 1st Harry Mitchell Ruiz Dodgers 2nd Sebastian Bears 3rd