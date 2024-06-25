Civitan and Jamboree Brings Together Youth Baseball, Softball Teams

The 204 Hap Minor Baseball and Ponytail Softball Civitan Jamboree brought together hundreds of youth Saturday at George Izay Park, marking the end of the regular season.

A number of individuals were recognized for their outstanding achievements on and off the field that helped make the past season a successful one.

The 53rd Jackie Arrington Award was given to Hudson San Gimino of the Outsiders. The award has been given out since 1971 to honor Arrington, who died of a terminal illness. The award recipient is given to a young man who played in the 5/6 Little Majors Division and, like Arrington, showed great spirit for the game of baseball.

Hudson San Gimino receives the Jackie Arrington Award from Mickey DePalo. (© Ross A Benson)

The recipient of the Christopher Wilke Memorial Award was Nicholas Cruz of the Ravens. This award is given to keep alive the memory of Wilke, whose life was cut short by a terminal illness.

Riley Dahla of Firestormz was the winner of the Linda Murphy Pioneer Award. Murphy, who was in attendance, is a lifelong Burbank resident who was a pioneer in advancing equality in female sports. Murphy was part of the U.S. 1964 Olympic women’s volleyball team.

Ashlyn Castle of Synergy was the winner of the Barbara Rownd Memorial Award. Rownd was the founder of Ponytail Softball in 1957. Her program grew nationally and was used as a model for girls’ fast-pitch softball throughout the country.



The following teams were honored for their sportsmanship.

HAP MINOR BASEBALL DIVISION

COACH PITCH DIVISION – Burbank Tigers

3/4 DIVISION – Mariners

5/6 DIVISION – Sandoval Dodgers

7/8 DIVISION – Sandoval Dodgers

PONYTAIL SOFTBALL DIVISION

T-BALL DIVISION – Heartbreakers

COACH PITCH DIVISION – Her-icanes

3/4 DIVISION – Pinx Sox

7/8 DIVISION – Red Dragons