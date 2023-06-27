Civitan Jamboree Brings Baseball and Softball Season to Close

The 2023 Hap Minor Baseball and Ponytail Softball Civitan Jamboree brought together hundreds of youth Saturday at George Izay Park, marking the end of the regular season.

A number of individuals were recognized for their outstanding achievements on and off the field that helped make the past season a successful one.

The 52nd Jackie Arrington Award was given to Matthew Fryer of the Ravens. The award has been given out since 1971 to honor Arrington, who died of a terminal illness. The award recipient is given to a young man who played in the 5/6 Little Majors Division and, like Arrington, showed great spirit for the game of baseball.

The recipient of the Christopher Wilke Memorial Award was Nolan Fuentes of the 7/8 Wolfpack Gray. This award is given to keep alive the memory of Wilke, whose life was cut short by a terminal illness.

Skye Celli-Recht from Aces of Bases was the winner of the Linda Murphy Pioneer Award. Murphy, who was in attendance, is a lifelong Burbank resident who was a pioneer in advancing equality in female sports. Murphy was part of the U.S. 1964 Olympic women’s volleyball team.

Haley Ray of Mutiny II was the winner of the Barbara Rownd Memorial Award. Rownd was the founder of Ponytail Softball in 1957. Her program grew nationally and was used as a model for girls’ fast-pitch softball throughout the country.



Piper’s Pals, which is a team of players with special needs, finished its third season in Hap Minor Baseball and was recognized for their efforts.

The following teams were honored for their sportsmanship.

HAP MINOR BASEBALL DIVISION

T-BALL DIVISION – Burbank Tigers

COACH PITCH DIVISION – Lil Rascals

3/4 DIVISION – The Jammers

5/6 DIVISION – Atta Boyz

7/8 DIVISION – Outlaws

PONYTAIL SOFTBALL DIVISION

COACH PITCH DIVISION – Burbank Mermaids

3/4 DIVISION – Honey Badgers

5/6 DIVISION – Wildcats

Following the ceremony, players competed in various competitions across the four diamonds at the park.

Listed below are the top three finishers in each category.

Civitan and Jamboree Day 2023

Results

City of Burbank – Parks and Recreation

Ponytail T-Ball

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Lola Felix King Queen Bees

2nd Place: Emma Jane Dahlia Firestormz

1st Place: Savannah Rose Moreno Queen Bees



Throw for Accuracy:

1st Place: Andrea Ojeda Queen Bees

Ponytail Coach Pitch

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Amaya Armendariz HER-icanes

2nd Place: Emelina Wolfshon Ruthless

1st Place: Laila Hemani Golden Diamonds



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Abigail Gori Sparkling Cheetahs

2nd Place: Mabel Miller Heartbreakers

1st Place: Estela Arguello Ruthless

Ponytail 3⁄4 National

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Summer Wheeler Sandoval Dodgerettes

2nd Place: Isabella Torres Pink Unicorns

1st Place: Valentina Ferrer Firestormz



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Myla Mackey-Garcia Sandoval Dodgerettes

2nd Place: Dahlia Ryan Honey Badgers

1st Place: Yaretzi Nava Firestormz

Ponytail 3⁄4 American

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Ella Shinn Red Dragons

2nd Place: Ava Bautista Aces of Bases

1st Place: Coco Carter Firestormz



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Harlowe Schulz Aces of Bases

2nd Place: Elizabeth Arredondo Firestormz

1st Place: Erica Vargas Aces of Bases

Ponytail 5/6

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Cynthia Hauser Fighting Unicorns

2nd Place: Sydney Shugar Mutiny II

1st Place: Scarlett Amy Widener Wildcats



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Ryder Simokovic Fighting Unicorns

2nd Place: Nicole Rose Hernandez Firestormz

1st Place: Brooklyn Freed Firestormz

Ponytail 7/8

Running the Bases:

2nd Place: Kaelani Padilla Twins

1st Place: Cassie Sanchez Twins

Hap Minor Tball

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Mason Cruz Providencia Panthers

2nd Place: Matthew Juarez Sandoval Dodgers

1st Place: Luca Cevallos Burbank Tigers



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Sara Lucas Firestormz

2nd Place: Anthony Moscoso Ruiz Dodgers

1st Place: Harry Mitchell The Marvels

Hap Minor Coach Pitch

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Gunnar Noll Lil Rascals

2nd Place: Jimmy Traxel Sandoval Dodgers

1st Place: David Cornejo Lil Rascals



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Clayton Villasenor Lil Rascals

2nd Place: Dane McGinley The Sharks

1st Place: Grant Bess The Sharks

Hap Minor 3⁄4 American

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Cole Rittmiller Piranhas

3rd Place: Jedi Padilla Sandoval Dodgers

2nd Place: Jayden Melgar Alpizar Sandoval Dodgers

1st Place: Ellis Peterson Piranhas



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Lorenzo Puente Sandoval Dodgers

2nd Place: Sebastian Olivares The Bears

1st Place: Arlan Ruf Piranhas

Hap Minor 3⁄4 National

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Lucas Yamada Firehawks

2nd Place: Owen Cameron Ruiz Dodgers

1st Place: Austin Daniel Lansangan Outlaws



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Aaron Weber The Jammers

1st Place: Dallas Chi Ruiz Dodgers

1st Place: Fernando Raygoza Batmen

Hap Minor 5/6 American

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Bodhi Barnes Ravens

2nd Place: Ethan Reed Ravens

1st Place: Isaiah Boyd Ravens



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Alex Romero Ravens

2nd Place: Matthew Fryer Ravens

1st Place: Nathanial Schackne Ravens

Hap Minor 5/6 National

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Dash Kulisch Outsiders

2nd Place: Jack Berg Fireballs

1st Place: Adriel Munoz Atta Boyz



Throw for Accuracy:

3rd Place: Branden Dighero Atta Boyz

2nd Place: Mason Orozco Atta Boyz

1st Place: Miles Maglio Outsiders

Hap Minor 7/8

Running the Bases:

3rd Place: Juan Julian Salinas Sandoval Dodgers

2nd Place: Rudy Brenes Sandoval Dodgers

1st Place: Eric Cosio Sandoval Dodgers