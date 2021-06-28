Class of 2021 Takes Next Step

The class of 2021 didn’t have much time to showcase its talent during brief seasons in most sports as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic. But that didn’t stop local athletes from continuing excellence on the fields and in the gymnasiums. As in past years, we salute those from Burbank who are continuing their education and athletic careers at the collegiate level.



Burroughs

In a year that saw Burroughs go from Indians to Bears, the Red and White provided a fine senior class.

Volleyball star Kade McGovern will continue his career at Harvard University. Originally a silent commit to Stanford, he changed his commitment after the Cardinal announced it would cut men’s volleyball. That decision has since been overturned. McGovern will still be getting a world-class education.

Joining McGovern in the Ivy League will be Eli Gault-Crabb, the new school record holder in the pole vault. Gault-Crabb was the CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion, going 16 feet, 6 inches, the second best mark in California for the year.

Basketball star Faith Boulanger will continue her career at Cal State San Bernardino. Teammate Kayla Wrobel is weighing her options between Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Glendale Community College.

Dyani Del Castillo, who played basketball and softball, will stick to the diamond in college and is looking at attending a community college, possibly El Camino in Torrance or College of the Canyons.

Burroughs softball player Avery Mocherie will continue her career at College of Staten Island.

From the Burroughs girls’ soccer team, Lily Gonzalez will play at Cal State Los Angeles. Jesse Virtue will play soccer at Emerson College. Teammates Gaby Morales and Olivia Aguilar plan to play at Pasadena City College. Lauryn Bailey plans to play at College of the Canyons.

From the Burroughs baseball team, Joseph Estrada plans to play locally at Occidental College. Teammate Brandon Mendez will take his talents to L.A. Valley College. Burroughs boys’ volleyball player Carter Cottrell will continue his career at Santa Barbara City College.

Burbank

The Bulldogs are led by golf star J.J. Nakao, who will continue his career at UC Irvine. Triple jumper Jayla Flowers will continue her track and field career at Cal State Sacramento.

Distance runners Megan LaCamera and Elin Markarian will continue their careers at Pepperdine and Cal State Northridge, respectively.

Football players Aram Araradian, Brandon Pena and Jarren Flowers will continue their careers at Glendale Community College.

Softball star Lily Stell is looking at playing at a community college, but is undecided.

Providence

The Pioneers have two seniors who will compete in collegiate athletics. Orla Dempsey will play soccer at Cal State LA, where she will join Burroughs’ Lilly Gonzalez. Basketball player Collin Ferrell will continue his career Lake Forest College in Illinois.

Village Christian

The Crusaders have three Burbank residents who will be competing in college athletics. Ruby Cates will play lacrosse at Grand Canyon University in Arizona. Mia Raymundo will be a competitive cheerleader at Cal Baptist University. Softball player Mia Garcia will continue her career at Cal Lutheran University.

Loyola

Two Cubs from Burbank will continue their respective athletic careers. Timmy Von Der Ahe will play golf at Santa Clara University. Football player Connor McDowell will continue his career at University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.



