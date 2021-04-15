Coffee Commissary Continues To Shine With Tasty Food And Drinks

Located near the intersection of Olive and Alameda, the Burbank Coffee Commissary has been serving up a solid food and drink menu since 2013. Throughout the ongoing pandemic, the coffee and breakfast/lunch spot has hung in there, pivoting to online ordering, takeout and outdoor dining.

We recently picked up some lattes and breakfast-y bites for a late morning picnic at a nearby Burbank park, and completely enjoyed our meal of the avocado toast with added over easy egg and pickles, the brisket burrito, the veggie burrito and the Lil’ Breakfast Burrito.

The eggs were all perfectly made for all of our dishes and the brisket in the burrito was flavorful and juicy. The veggie burrito included two sunny side up eggs. The Lil’ Breakfast Burrito was hearty enough with scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes and cheddar cheese.

Iced or hot, the Coffee Commissary makes a delicious latte, whether topped with regular, almond or oat milk. The cafe offers a wide variety of coffee drinks, teas and more.

The food menu highlights California favorites for breakfast and lunch, including burritos, avocado toast, salmon toast, sandwiches, a salad, tacos and several egg dishes. On weekends, the brunch menu also includes a brisket hash, avocado benedict and salmon benedict.

The outside patio in back is cute and peaceful, but can get busy. Street parking is available nearby.

We’ve noticed business seems to have picked up in recent weeks, but the Coffee Commissary still is getting our orders ready within 20 – 30 minutes of placing them online.

The Burbank Coffee Commissary provides a solid menu of tasty food and drinks for early risers, commuters, leisurely breakfasters, local lunchers and afternoon snackers.

Coffee Commissary is a boutique chain with six locations throughout Los Angeles and a bright pink food truck.

Restaurant Info: Coffee Commissary is located at 3121 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91505. 323-782-1465. Coffee Commissary is open daily 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Coffee Commissary receives: On The Marquee



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)