Colman Steps Down as Burbank Football Coach

Burbank High football coach Adam Colman announced Tuesday that he is stepping down after leading the program the last seven years. Colman cited the need to focus on his family and health.

Colman, who is a math teacher at the school, was once a Bulldog quarterback, graduating in 2011.

Colman took over a team that had reached the CIF Southern Section Division 8 final in 2016 and was able to keep the Bulldogs moving forward as the team won the Pacific League title in 2017, his first season.

Burbank qualified for the CIF Southern Section playoffs in each of Colman’s first three seasons as head coach.

But the level of talent has dropped off in recent years, and the Bulldogs missed the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.

Burbank’s new coach will inherit a team that returns a number of key players, including the starting quarterback and top two running backs.

Colman, who finishes with a 33-37 record, returned to his alma mater after graduating from UCLA.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Burbank High football team for the past 7 seasons. As a 13 year old kid entering Burbank High in 2007, I never would have dreamed of what the future would hold,” Colman said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am forever grateful to the many coaches, teachers, administrators and colleagues here that influenced me, supported me, and molded me into the person I have become. I hope I have been able to pay it forward to those under my leadership.”

