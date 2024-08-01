The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) in association with producers Christine Russell (Broadway’s Beautiful The Carole King Musical and Head Over Heels), Robert Ulrich (Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting), and Jay Paul Deratany, has announced the cast and designers for the Reel Red Entertainment production of The Civility of Albert Cashier, a new musical, with preview performances on Saturday, August 31, at 8pm; Sunday, September 1, at 3pm; Thursday, September 5, at 8pm; and Friday, September 6, at 8pm. Opening is set for Saturday, September 7, at 8pm.

The regular performance schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through September 22 only. There will be no performance on Friday 9/13 and an added performance on Saturday 9/14, at 2pm. Winner of the 2018 Jeff Award for Best New Musical, the show has a book by Jay Paul Deratany, music by Coyote Joe Stevens & Keaton Wooden and lyrics by Stevens, Wooden, and Deratany. This developmental production will be directed by Richard Israel and choreographed by Hayden J Frederick. Anthony Lucca and Anthony Zediker will serve as musical directors.

In August of 1862, Private Albert Cashier enlisted in the Union Army and fought valiantly during the Civil War, until being honorably discharged on August 17, 1865, at which point he received a military pension in recognition of his service. But there was more to Albert than most people knew … he had a secret … this heroic American soldier was born Jennifer Hodgers.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Josh Adamson, Cameron J. Armstrong, Tanner Berry, Evan Borboa, John Bucy, Cid Bullens, Brett Calo, Gabrielle Dahlen, Andrea Daveline, Lisa Dyson, Fatima El-Bashir, Michael Guarasci, Blake Jenner (Netflix’s What/If), Phillip J. Lewis, Jonah Robinson, and Dani Shay (America’s Got Talent).

Scenic design is by Mark Mendelson, lighting design is by Andrew Schmedake, costume design is by Rebecca Carr, and sound design is by Robert Ramirez. Projection design is by Gabrieal Griego, properties designer is Michael O’Hara, and assistant director is Aaron Camitses. General manager is Matthew Herrmann, production stage manager is Shawna Voragen, rehearsal stage manager is Crispy Carrillo-Dono, and assistant stage manager is Austin Fresh. The Colony Theatre technical manager is Julian Reneaud. Casting is by Robert Ulrich, Daniel Schwab, and Brendan Rodriguez.

The admission price for previews is $45. For regular performances, admission is $55. A limited number of opening night seats are available for $75 (includes a post-performance reception). Tickets may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.