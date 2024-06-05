Colony Theatre Offering Youth Acting Class and Moana Musical Theatre Summer Camp

The Colony Theatre (TCT) is kicking off the summer with performing arts classes for kids of all ages and levels.

Act At The Colony with Allen Alvarado

Act at the Colony is a four week class happening on Wednesday evenings from June 5-26. In this class, instructor Allen Alvarado, with over 20 years in the acting business, will be teaching kids ages 6-9 and 10-13 how to break into the world of acting on screen.

Kids will learn…

Acting warmups

Improv games

How to break down and understand material

To perform for their fellow students

How to analyze scripts and scenes

How to determine motivation and objectives on screen

And build confidence

When: June 5-26. Kids ages 6-9 (4:00-5:30PM) / Kids ages 10-13 (6:00-8:00PM)

Where: The Colony Theatre

Cost: $200

Register here!

Acting class at The Colony Theatre.

“Moana” Summer Musical Theatre Camp by Daurden Performing Arts

Daurden Performing Arts Center will be holding a week long musical theatre kids camp from June 17-21. This five day camp gets young artists on stage to learn choreography, as well as the songs and scenes from Disney’s Moana. The camp will end with a final performance for family and friends on the Colony Theatre stage.

When: June 17-21. Kids ages 5-7 (9:00AM-12:00PM) / Kids ages 7-11 (9:00AM-3:00PM)

Where: The Colony Theatre

Cost: Kids ages 5-7 ($345) / Kids ages 7-11 ($645)

Register Here (ages 5-7)/ Register Here (ages 7-11)