Colony Theatre Offering Youth Acting Class and Moana Musical Theatre Summer Camp

The Colony Theatre (TCT) is kicking off the summer with performing arts classes for kids of all ages and levels.
Act At The Colony with Allen Alvarado
Act at the Colony is a four week class happening on Wednesday evenings from June 5-26. In this class, instructor Allen Alvarado, with over 20 years in the acting business, will be teaching kids ages 6-9 and 10-13 how to break into the world of acting on screen.
Kids will learn…
- Acting warmups
- Improv games
- How to break down and understand material
- To perform for their fellow students
- How to analyze scripts and scenes
- How to determine motivation and objectives on screen
- And build confidence
When: June 5-26. Kids ages 6-9 (4:00-5:30PM) / Kids ages 10-13 (6:00-8:00PM)
Where: The Colony Theatre
Cost: $200
Register here!
“Moana” Summer Musical Theatre Camp by Daurden Performing Arts
Daurden Performing Arts Center will be holding a week long musical theatre kids camp from June 17-21. This five day camp gets young artists on stage to learn choreography, as well as the songs and scenes from Disney’s Moana. The camp will end with a final performance for family and friends on the Colony Theatre stage.
When: June 17-21. Kids ages 5-7 (9:00AM-12:00PM) / Kids ages 7-11 (9:00AM-3:00PM)
Where: The Colony Theatre
Cost: Kids ages 5-7 ($345) / Kids ages 7-11 ($645)
Register Here (ages 5-7)/ Register Here (ages 7-11)