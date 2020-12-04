Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views – Home and Safety Tips for the Holidays

By
Sponsored Post
-
0
121

The 2020 holiday season is ofﬁcially here. In years past, that meant it’s time to start thinking about buying presents, planning big meals, scheduling travel, and / or planning party outﬁts. And while the pandemic this year is bound to change how we celebrate the holidays, some seasonal risks are the same as they ever were.

UMe Schools

1.Check your smoke detectors and replace dead or missing batteries

2.Prevent cooking ﬁres

Never leave cooking food on the stove unattended

Test the ﬁll level of a fryer with water and your turkey to avoid overﬁlling

BurCal Apartments8715

Use a cooking thermometer to prevent overheating of oil

3.Prevent candle ﬁres

Keep candles on sturdy, clear surfaces

Blow candles out before they burn all the way down

Give burning candles a one-foot berth on all sides

Never leave burning candles unattended

4.Prevent weather-related injuries and property damage

Update seals on your windows and doors to keep water out

Clean your chimney

Clean the area around the inside of the ﬁreplace

Keep your roof clear of debris

  1. Prevent Christmas tree ﬁres

Don’t overload electrical outlets

Keep trees away from heat sources

Water trees regularly

Get rid of trees before they dry out

  1. Install a home security system

Install smart water sensor

Choose ﬂame-resistant or ﬂame-retardant decorations

Use the right lights (indoor vs. outdoor) for the decorating job and hang with clips, not nails

Happy holidays from Volpei Gussow Real Estate Group. We look forward to helping you keep your home safe and comfortable into the New Year!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here