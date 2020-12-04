Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views – Home and Safety Tips for the Holidays

The 2020 holiday season is ofﬁcially here. In years past, that meant it’s time to start thinking about buying presents, planning big meals, scheduling travel, and / or planning party outﬁts. And while the pandemic this year is bound to change how we celebrate the holidays, some seasonal risks are the same as they ever were.
1.Check your smoke detectors and replace dead or missing batteries
2.Prevent cooking ﬁres
Never leave cooking food on the stove unattended
Test the ﬁll level of a fryer with water and your turkey to avoid overﬁlling
Use a cooking thermometer to prevent overheating of oil
3.Prevent candle ﬁres
Keep candles on sturdy, clear surfaces
Blow candles out before they burn all the way down
Give burning candles a one-foot berth on all sides
Never leave burning candles unattended
4.Prevent weather-related injuries and property damage
Update seals on your windows and doors to keep water out
Clean your chimney
Clean the area around the inside of the ﬁreplace
Keep your roof clear of debris
- Prevent Christmas tree ﬁres
Don’t overload electrical outlets
Keep trees away from heat sources
Water trees regularly
Get rid of trees before they dry out
- Install a home security system
Install smart water sensor
Choose ﬂame-resistant or ﬂame-retardant decorations
Use the right lights (indoor vs. outdoor) for the decorating job and hang with clips, not nails
Happy holidays from Volpei Gussow Real Estate Group. We look forward to helping you keep your home safe and comfortable into the New Year!