Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views – Home and Safety Tips for the Holidays

The 2020 holiday season is ofﬁcially here. In years past, that meant it’s time to start thinking about buying presents, planning big meals, scheduling travel, and / or planning party outﬁts. And while the pandemic this year is bound to change how we celebrate the holidays, some seasonal risks are the same as they ever were.

1.Check your smoke detectors and replace dead or missing batteries

2.Prevent cooking ﬁres

Never leave cooking food on the stove unattended Test the ﬁll level of a fryer with water and your turkey to avoid overﬁlling Use a cooking thermometer to prevent overheating of oil

3.Prevent candle ﬁres

Keep candles on sturdy, clear surfaces Blow candles out before they burn all the way down Give burning candles a one-foot berth on all sides Never leave burning candles unattended

4.Prevent weather-related injuries and property damage

Update seals on your windows and doors to keep water out Clean your chimney Clean the area around the inside of the ﬁreplace Keep your roof clear of debris

Prevent Christmas tree ﬁres

Don’t overload electrical outlets Keep trees away from heat sources Water trees regularly Get rid of trees before they dry out

Install a home security system

Install smart water sensor Choose ﬂame-resistant or ﬂame-retardant decorations Use the right lights (indoor vs. outdoor) for the decorating job and hang with clips, not nails

