Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views – Tips for Getting Ready to Sell Your Home

Our world is changing. The pandemic has made us rethink how we do things. For the past few months and for the near future timing seems to be more important than perfection. For instance, if interest rates start to rise and you take too long to make your improvements, you could potentially miss out on the crucial timing that will affect the sale of your home.

When you are getting ready to list your home, it is still important to ensure you are showing it in the best light. Taking time to highlight its strengths and fix up some if its possible weaknesses can make a big difference in how fast it sells. We, at Volpei Gussow Real Estate Group always caution our sellers – there is no need to spend too much money unnecessarily. We can help guide you and prioritize. Here are our a few of our recommended preparations to get your home on the market quickly.

Declutter

This is probably the most important thing to do. You are going to be moving anyway so get things packed up… Store in the garage or designate a corner or closet to hold boxes. Get rid of unnecessary furniture. We have a stager we work with and can give you valuable guidance in this process.

Fresh Coat of paint

Giving your home a fresh coat of paint is one of the most cost-effective ways to spruce it up, and generally, it can be a do-it-yourself project. You may not need to paint every room just make sure to cover any walls with scratches and chips and consider updating any accent walls with a more neutral coat.

Repair Floors

Hardwood floors are a very desirable feature in a home, so you want to ensure they look their best by fixing scratches or dull areas. And don’t forget the tile in your kitchen or bathrooms. Re-grouting can go a long way in making the dingy tile look brand new!

Refresh the Landscaping

Show buyers your home is the full package by dressing up the outside as well as the inside. Clean walkways and driveways, plant seasonal flowers and plants, trim hedges and trees, install outdoor décor pieces and fill in mulch and gravel.

Fix Your fixtures

Leaky faucet? Rusted drains? A loose drawer handle? Burnt out Lightbulbs? Making these small fixes can make a big difference to potential buyers.