Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views – Today’s Market News

Global Tensions = Roller Coaster Mortgage Rates

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate dipped to 3.89% in late February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During the first week of March, the 30-year rate went through some volatile, two-way swings. The rate dropped to 3.76% early in the week, which was the biggest 48-hour drop in over a decade. A day later, rates climbed to 4.53%, but this Wednesday-Thursday bounce lasted less than 24 hours. By Monday, March 7, rates were back to 3.75%.1

More Non-Married Americans Partnering to Buy Homes

According to a recent survey, 31% of all Americans say they’ve purchased a home with someone who is not their spouse. Nearly half bought a house with a romantic partner, while the other 15% co-signed with a roommate, friend, parent, child, or another relative of a similar age.