Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views – Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Hire a Real Estate Professional

There are many benefits to working with a real estate professional when selling your house. During challenging times, like what we face today, it becomes even more important to have an expert you trust to help guide you through the process. Here are five reasons why hiring an agent can save you time, energy, and unwanted stress.

Negotiation Skills If you don’t fancy yourself an expert negotiator, that’s where a real estate agent comes in. As part of their training, agents are taught how to negotiate every aspect of the real estate transaction and how to mediate the emotions felt by buyers looking to make what is probably the largest purchase of their lives. Paperwork Guidance Instead of spending hours on the internet to find out hat escrow means, your agent can explain everything to you in basic terms and can handle the often difficult process of navigating a real estate transaction. Trusted Advocate Agent’s are required to have your best interest in mind, which can be a breath of fresh air during a stressful process. It’s always beneficial to have an expert opinion and marketing expertise to back you up. A Neighborhood Authority Choose an agent with extensive knowledge of the neighborhood you’re interested in. The agent will know the price of homes in the area, plus extra information you might not be able to find in an internet search. You Net More Money When Using an Agent Properties listed with a broker that is a member of the local MLS will be listed online with all other participating broker websites, marketing the home to a much larger buyer population. And those MLS properties generally offer compensation to agents who represent buyers, incentivizing them to show and sell the property and again potentially enlarging the buyer pool. The more buyers that view a home, the greater the chance a bidding war will take place, potentially driving the price higher, too.