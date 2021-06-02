Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views – Warning: Mortgage Interest Rates Will Climb, Don’t Wait to Buy

If you’re thinking that waiting a year or two to purchase a home might mean you’ll save some money, think again. Mortgage interest rates are currently very low, but experts across the board are forecasting increases in both home prices and interest rates. Buying a home now means you’ll spend less in the long run. Let’s connect to put your home-buying plans in motion before home prices and mortgage rates climb even higher.

