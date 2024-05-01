Community Involvement Sought for Board and Commissions

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming vacancies beginning May 1, 2024, through May 30, 2024. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no late postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Thursday, May 30, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 16, 2024, City Council Regular Meeting. All Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually reside in, the City of Burbank with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (Per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Per the Burbank Municipal Code, those positions designated with a check mark are required to file Form 700, Statement of Economic Interest, within 30 days of assuming office and annually thereafter.

Members of the Board of Library Trustees, Burbank Water and Power Board, Infrastructure Oversight Board, Planning Commission, and Police Commission are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and bi-annually thereafter.

For more information please click here or contact the Burbank City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or cityclerks@burbankca.gov