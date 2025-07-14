Community Meet and Greet with Burbank Police Chief Set for July 22

The Burbank Human Relations Council invites the community to a special evening with newly appointed Police Chief Rafael Quintero on Tuesday, July 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Community Services Building, located at 105 N. 3rd Street, Room 104, Burbank.

Chief Quintero, who was sworn in as Burbank’s 13th Chief of Police on May 13, 2025, will share insights into his law enforcement journey and outline his vision for the future of public safety in Burbank. The event offers residents a unique opportunity to engage directly with the new chief, ask questions, and voice their ideas for improving community relations.

The BHRC, known for fostering dialogue and inclusivity in Burbank, encourages all residents to attend and take part in this important conversation.

For more details or to learn about BHRC’s ongoing initiatives, visit theburbankhumanrelationscouncil.org.