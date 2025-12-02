Community Mourns and Honors K9 Spike with Outpouring of Love Ahead of Wednesday’s Memorial

In the days since the tragic loss of Burbank Police K9 Spike, the heart of the city has been on full display and overflowing with love in front of the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters.

Spike, a loyal four-year-old Belgian Malinois who had just celebrated his birthday a few days prior to the incident, was shot and killed on November 22 during a coordinated search following a traffic stop involving an armed suspect. His actions that night were nothing short of heroic as he shielded officers from danger. Spike succumbed to his injuries shortly after, leaving an ache felt deeply across Burbank and the law enforcement community throughout the state.

But in true Burbank fashion, grief was met with unity, compassion, and a profound sense of gratitude. Over the weekend, the front steps of the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters transformed into a vibrant, emotional tribute. Flowers wrapped around the Police and Fire statue and wreaths have been placed from police and K9 units across California.

Spike Memorial at Station (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Families have dropped off dog toys, plush beds, balloons and handwritten letters, some penned by children of local officers who grew up knowing Spike as part of the extended BPD family. A single bright tennis ball, gently placed into the hand of the bronze police officer statue spoke volumes among the sea of roses and carnations.

One of the most striking tributes came from local Burbank artist Alexandra Cleveland, who spent hours kneeling on the front sidewalk to create a soft pastel chalk mural honoring Spike. Her artwork has become a gathering point for visitors stopping to pay their respects. It is a reminder that Spike was more than a police K9, he was a brother in service.

Now, the city prepares for one final, dignified tribute.The Burbank Police Department will hold a formal memorial ceremony and procession this Wednesday, December 3, at 11:00 a.m. The procession will begin at the Burbank Animal Shelter and conclude at the Police and Fire Headquarters, where Chief Rafael Quintero and Mayor Nikki Perez will deliver remarks honoring Spike’s service and sacrifice.

Residents are invited and encouraged to attend. The department has emphasized that this ceremony is not only a memorial, but a moment for the community and law enforcement partners to come together to honor Spike’s legacy.