Congratulation to the 2022 Graduates of Burbank High School

By
Staff
-
0
93
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Class of 2022

Ruslan Abdulin

Ella Abedin

Vanessa Abelyan

Brenda Abramian

Isabelle Adamczewski

Jaya Adkins

Aida Adzhemyan

Ani Agababian

Natalie Agababian

Arsen Agakhanian

Jonathan Agazaryan

Narek Aghajanyan

Nareh Aghakian

Nane Aghamalyan

Kim Coleen Agraviador

Maria Aguilon Kopp

Michael Aguirre

Ari Ahmed

Araksia Aklyan

Anna Akopian

Diana Akopian

Layla Alaqrabawi

Isabella Alborzian

Louisa Almer

Jwail Alnamh

Emily Alonso

Ani Altounian

George Amiryan

Melanie Ammyan

Elia Amour

Gabriel Amour

Maribelle Amour

Michael Amour

Alex Andakyan

Mariam Andriasyan

Emily Angel

Gabrielle Reece Angeles

Celine Antounian

Ethan Aragon

Aida Arakelyan

Litzy Arias

Dylan Aristizabal

Sachiko Arjona

Souren Arsenian

Alina Arustamyan

Natalie Arutunyan

Ani Arutyunyan

Natalie Arutyunyan

Jude Ashkenazi

Anthony Avagyan

Lily Avagyan

Milena Avagyan

Diana Avdalyan

Jose Avellaneda

Artur Avetisyan

Jemma Avetisyan

Mher Avetisyan

Erika Ayriyan

Arman Azatyan

Maria Azatyan

Burbank Chamber
BWP LIRAP

Hovannes Baboudjian

Mikayel Badalyan

Jacob Baelly

Kirk Bagdasaryan

Parelie Baghdasarianss

Pauline Baghdasian

Andrew Baghoomian

Lea Bagumian

Peter Bahariance

Grigori Balasanyan

Eliza Balyan

Lannel Amber Banda

Benjamin Baptiste

Megan Barfian

Jordan Barlin

Armash Barouni

Issac Barraza

Avetik Barsegyan

Lilit Barsegyan

Christiane Danielle Basco

James Bastian

Ava Batista

Mario Becerril

Zane Becker-Byrd

Christine Bedrossian

Olivia Been

Mikayel Bejanyan

Matthew Benson

LeeAnn Binyon

Hannah Blackstone

Emily Bonyadi

Gohar Boroyan

Leah Breyer

Thomas Brody

Jane Bricklin

Sierra Brogmus

Sadie Browne

Olivia Brumit

Dylan Bui

Jacob Bui

Katherine Bui

Shaelyn Byrd

Omar Camarillo

Andrea Campos

Jorge Canizares Garcia

Jared Cantu

Alexandra Cardenas

Andrea Cardenas

Freddy Cardenas

Luke Carnegie

Patrick Carretino

Edgar Casarez

Ivan Castaneda

Luis Castillo Mancero

Cynthia Cenanian

Lyra Celocia

Jacqueline Chaliyan

Aleah Chavez

Alexis Chavez

Grigor Chebishyan

Isaiah Chichil

Tamara Chinivizyan

Luka Chkhaidze

Alicia Cho

Narek Chobanyan

Brandon Choi

Caroline Choi

Ryan Choi

Meri Chopuryan

Anthony Ciurleo

Paige Cizek

Madison Clevenger

Nathan Contreras

Jason Cook

Brandon Cordoba

Cameron Cringean

Samuel Crivelli

Max Crosby

Audrey Cruz

Christian Cruz

Tabitha Cruz

Anthony Curtis

Emma Cusumano

Ethan Cusumano

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Stella Dagestino

Verzhine Daghestanyan

Nayah Maliakai Damasen

Gabriella Damroze

Catherine Dang

Arman Danielian

Pereni Danyelians

Arkadee Davidian

Amelia Davis

Artin Davoudian

Arvin Davoudian

Amelie Delgado

Leah DePerna

Miro Der Stepanosian

Derek Derzakharian

Yash Desai

Chloe Diamond

Louis DiFranco

Jack Dillon-McDonald

Joshua DiPietro

Jeremy Divas Varela

Chris Dornian

Nectarios Dornian

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Cristian Elizalde

Gabriel Ellis

Alexander Emami

Caitlyn Englander

Magnolia Erdelac

Ledisia Esakhanian

Logan Escobar

Alejandra Escobedo

Sophia Lauren Escueta

Calista Espino

(Photo© Ross A Benson)

Jacob Fabian

Caleb Fauntleroy

Maxwell Faust

Joseph Fernandes

Jacob Ferrat

Liliana Figueroa

Nicholas Franco

Miranda Franzenburg

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Mkrtych Gabrielyan

Yuri Gabrielyan

Nadine Gagikyan

Monika Gaiyan

Narek Galamdaryan

Evelyn Galindo

Michael Galvan

Bansal Gandhi

Joshua Garcia

Mayme Garcia

Nicole Garcia

Rodrigo Garcia

Xochitl Garcia

Anna Gasparyan

Gevork Gasparyan

Ruben Gasparyan

Isabella Gentile

Lia Gerigorian

Liana Gerigorian

Evan Germosen

Mikael Gevorgyan

Narek Gevorgyan

Aren Ghanbarians

Vedi Ghapralian

Vinel Ghapralian

Parshen Ghazary

Alen Ghazaryan

Sharis Ghevondian

Serenea Gheyvandian

Hakob Ghevondyan

William Gillespie

Cristal Godinez

Antoni Golbedaghians

Zachary Goldenberg

Madison Reese Gomez

Alla Gomtsyan

Andrew Gonzalez

Mariana Gonzalez

Chrysalis Goring

Daniel Grigorian

Emily Grosstephan

Isabella Gulasarian

Geraldine Guzman

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Teny Hacopian

Andre Hagop

Nicole Hahn

Enrico Hairapetian

Aleksandr Hakobyan

Hakob Hakobyan

Narek Hakobyan

Natali Hakobyan

Arpi Hakoop

Arka Hakopian

Edi Hakopian

Vedi Hakopian

Sarah Hamamchyan

Nareh Hamo

Aly Harara

Kira Harrison

Vrej Harutyunyan

Emily Hasunuma

Lacey Hauser

Lilyan Hawrylo

Pareli Hayrabidian

Julia Hernandez

Julian Hernandez

Justin Hernandez

Karla Hernandez

Kiara Hernandez

Benjamin Herrera

Derrius Hilton

Areg Hovhannisyan

Elen Hovhannisyan

Colette Hovsepian

John Hovsepyan

Yelena Hovsepyan

Paige Huleis

Davit Hunanyan

Jacob Hurtado

Sameena Hussain

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Oscar Iannone

Jasmine Im

Aksel Israelyan

Faddy Issa

Anna Issagholian

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Piunik Issakhani Namagerdi

Jenna Jabourian

Lena Jabourian

Clarissa Jacob

Anahit Janikyan

Samara Nicole Jasmin

Kayla Javed

Molly Jimenez

Christopher Jo

Ava Johnson

Kiera Johnston

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Vinit Kahar

Anolani Kanamu

Eleena Karapetian

Arman Karapetyan

Derenik Karapetyan

Marieta Karapetyan

Anthony Karimian

Dhruv Kaushik

Hakop Kazanchian

Nora Kenny

Dante Keshishyan

Aleen Khachadourian

Aram Khachatryan

Ania Khachikian

Jonathan Khalil

Rahaf Khalil

Anahit Khamtrashyan

Mariam Khanbekyan

Robert Kharazyan

Patony Kheshadorian

Allan Khoubeserian

Lilit Khulyan

Andrew Kim

James Kim

Julie Kim

Makayla Kim

Andre Kirakosyan

Hamlet Kirakosyan

Skylar Kirby

Andranik Koshkaryan

Sierra Kouri

Haik Koushian

Savannah Kowalske

Arpi Krikorian

Christopher Krikorian

James Kwon

Hovhannes Kyutunian

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Wyatt La Marsna

Ani Lachikian

Nareh Lachikian

Armen Lakisyan

Elisa Laloudakis

Nicholas Laloudakis

Jon-Gabriel Lambert

Hayden Layfield

Nune Lazaryev

Charles Leake

Jason Leiva

William Leon

Andrew Lin

Mark Lin

Isabella Lopez

Jacy Lopez

Rodrigo Lopez

Zoe Lorange

Piper Loring

Damon Lovelace

©Photo by Ross A Benson)

Ramya Madugula

Alena Mahadevan

Sevan Mahdessian

Hovhannes Majaryan

Tamara Mangasaryan

Arly Manriquez

Celine Mansour

Kyle Mansour

Maryeit Mansour

Michael Mansour

Ani Manukyan

Armen Manukyan

Varazdat Manukyan

Elizabeth Margaryan

Anabel Markari

Justin Marmeto

Nellie Martikyan

Monique Martinez Gutierrez

Alfredo Martinez Sandoval

Liliana Martirosyan

Mishel Marutyan

Isabella Mashhour

Aaron Mason

Angel Mata

Stephanie Mata

Vana Matevosian

Julia Matinyan

Suzy Matinyan

David McBride

Nicholas McCall

Mason McCarthy

Brandon McLain

Emily Megerdichian

Oswaldo Mejia

Alaina Melgar

Lusine Melikyan

Martin Melikyan

Colleen Melkomian

Alexander Melkonov

Alyssa Mendoza

Mauricio Mendoza

Keegan Merica

Edward Mezhlumyan

Minas Mikayelyan

Sofia Mikitarian

Joshua Miller

Nicolas Miller

Nona Mirumian

Meeneh Mirzaians

Veronika Mirzoyan

Elen Mkhitaryan

Garnik Mkrtchyan

Eric Mnatsakanyan

Milena Mnatsakanyan

Peter Molaro

Gavin Moore

Aaron Moran-Guillen

Phoenix Mosley

Jasmine Moss

Anthony Mouradian

Lia Mouradian

Hamlet Muradyan

Ani Musheghyan

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Alek Najjar

Isabella Navarro

MaryJane Navarro

Arman Navasartian

Daniel Neria

Kellyn Nersesian

Mary Nersesyan

Hannah Nersissian

Kristin Ng

Spencer Nicklaus

Harutyun Nikoghosyan

Eduard Nikogosyan

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Arman Oganesian

Suren Oganesyan

Jalen Oglesby

Artin Ohanians

Christina Ohanians

Evaluna Oleas-Mekhitarian

Christopher Ortiz

Sebastian Ottosson

Sevak Ovsepyan

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Aryana Zoe Padua Maldonado

Hailey Pakhanyan

Ian Hunter Pariai

Andrew Park

Logan Paterra

Sarkis Payaslyan

Alex Petrossian

Narek Petrosyan

Chirasak Phongsapan

Nicolas Pierce

Karolyn Pimentel

Aidan Pineda

Nerses Pohosian

Emily Poladyan

Jacques Policarpio

Lucia Portillo

Aviah Priestley

Anneke Pullen

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

John Rahman

Rafee Rahman

Hennessy Ramirez

Kaitlyn Ramirez

Michael Ramirez

Nathan Ramirez

Liam Regina

Chrystal Reyes

McKinlee Richards

Gianluca Risucci

Abraham Rivera

Luis Rivera

Kate Roarke

Gracia Rojas

Alexis Rosales

Melani Rossi Rodrigues

Sydney Rotter

Cathariya Ruangrujira

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Hope Sadri

Ramses Saenz Manso

Morgan Saenz

Eliana Safar

Viktorya Saghatelyan

Inesa Sahakyan

Vanik Sahakyan

Naif Sahoum

Michaelangelo Salazar

Kierra Sampson

Sierra Sampson

Frehiwot Samuels

Emily Sanchez Quintero

Sofia Sanchez

Angelina Sandoval

Luke Santoro

Jack Sapyta

Armine Sargsyan

Elen Sargsyan

Gayane Sargsyan

Sona Sargsyan

Arpi Sarian

Janet Sarkissyan

Anahit Sarkisyan

Monique Saroyan

Tamara Saroyan

Korbin Schaefer

Rebecca Schielzeth

Chloe Clair Segui

Jacqueline Semerdjian

Jacqueline Semerjian

Alex Semizyan

Erik Sevachyan

Derrick Shabani

Arman Shahbandaryan

Sarah Shahbandaryan

Dmitri Shahbazyan

Darvin Shahinian

Mari Shahinyan

Olivia Shea

Kobe Shemula

David Shirinian

Julieta Shirinyan

Elise Sicoff

Alexander Simmons

Nicolette Simonian

Natalie Simonyan

Griffin Slaughter

Isabella Smith

Skyler Snow

Alejandra Soacha-Nieto

Lilit Sogomonyan

Natalie Sogomonyan

Spencer Solberg

Jonathan Soria

Desiree Soriano

Adrian Sosa

Dreilin Sosa

Seven Spaulding

Brekkan Spens

Brynnleigh Spens

Kian Su Figueroa

Alisher Suleimanov

Elli Sumera

Elena Sumner

Laila Szewczuk

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Samira Talia

Naya Tami

Alexander Tarakhchyan

Arman Tarverdyan

Alle Tarvirdi

Arpine Ter Abramyan

Arthur Ter Sahakyan

Kelly Ter-Galstanyan

Monte Tergalstian

Shushanna Ter-Petrossyan

Natalie Terzyan

Nicholas Thompson

Ameen Timani

Nikita Titarev

Rachel Tomasek

Daniela Tomitsa

Armen Tonoyan

Elizabeth Topalian

Abraham Topchyan

Melanie Topchyan

Kristina Torosyan

Mark Torres

Nathan Torres

Sharlize Trujillo-Mangum

Ruben Tsarukyan

Emily Tsaturyan

Julia Uhm

Samantha Uribe

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Narek Vahanyan

Nadia Valenzuela

Dylan Joel Valerio

Alina Vardanyan

Elen Vardanyan

Gagik Vardanyan

Manvel Vardanyan

John Varga

Joshua Vargas

Freddy Vicente

Daniela Villalobos

Hilario Villanueva

Angelo Vitagliano

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Europa Wareing

Natasha Watson

Christian Welch-Lopez

Maddax Wilder

Brooklyn Willard

Ruth Wilson

Annali Wirtz

Arianna Wirtz

Sona Wyse

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Ruslana Yakovenko

Michael Yang

Lia Yeghiazarian

Jonah Yehia

Maryam Yesayan

Mailei Yoba

Gavriel Yoder

Johny Younan

Chantal Yousef

Anthony Yousefian

Chelsea Yuman

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Hannah Zacariaz

Garune Zaghian

Dominic Zaizar

Anika Zakarian

Wesley Zalvin

Elizabeth Zamora

Jane Zargaryan

Klaris Zarukian

Jakob Zuniga

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
©Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR