Congratulations to the 2022 Graduates From Burroughs High School

By
Staff
-
0
129
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Class of 2022

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Anthony Abraham

Scarlett Acevedo

Kelsey Acosta

Victoria Aguilar

Sophia Alcantar

Leilany Alcantar Diaz

Elijah Aldana-Pere

Cristian Alfaro

Maren Alff

Christian Michelle Amaral

Briyana Ampie

William Amran

Leonardo Andreas

Lisa Anik Vedel

Ethan Connor Aquino

Chloe Ann Aranas

Brianna Arballo

Daniela Arce-Moreno

Milynda Armstrong-Stewart

Zachary Arnold

Otoniel Arroyo

Zoe Askerneese

Blaine Austin

Joshua Avila

Gus Axelson

Benjamin Ayala Aquino

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Alberto Barillas-Pabello

Sydney Bax

Armin Behrouzian

Amine Ben Romdhane

Olivia Bender

Natterra  Bennett

William Benton

Sosie Berg

Jack Berghoudian

Pixan Bernal-Villalpando

Michael Berreth

Joseph Bez

Aristotle Bianchini

Julia Blevins

Andrew Boghossian

Alysa Bolanos

Jason Bone

Sofia BostickZreik

Marc Bou Malhab

Sarah Boustany

Riksy Brenes Martinez

Evelyn Bresee

Mackenzie Brinkerhoff

Theodore Brinsley

Corvette Rose Brown-Henry

Mia Brumbaugh

Ryan Bucu

Micaela Buller-Rodrigo

Isabella Bullock

Marc Bullock

Justin Burras

Conner Burrows

Audrey Butler

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Katy Cabral-Sinardi

Benito Camacho

Janeth Camberos

Andrea Campos

Jose Campos

Rodrigo Campos

Camilla Canelo

Trent Cantrell

Korbin Ryan Capalla

Benny Cardenas

Jose Carranco Rivera

Dallas Carrillo

Jordan Carrillo

Sophia Carter

Alondra Cash

Kaylin Casper

Daniel Casquilho

Vanezia Castaneda

Sebastian Castaneda-Guzman

Lillian Castiel

Samantha Castle

Limbert Ceballos

Jared Lenard Cebedo

Rafael Ceja

Lucille Cerrato

Rennan Cervik

Patis Chaemkhui

Justin Chaidez

Liz Chaisaklert

Carlos Chanta

Andrew Chapman

Elias Chavez

Safia Cherqaoui

Yousseff Cherqaoui

Camila Chirrick

Kiley Christopher

Kaynan Chrysikos

Robert Church

Luca Clark

Justin Cloutier

Nicole Cloutier

Kyla Coaxum

Marty Coha

Aedin Cole

Autumn Coleman

Kyle Coleman

Heidi Collins

Kylie Colton

Elizabeth Conchucos

Christopher Conkle

Ethan Oliver Consignado

Alyssa Contreras

Jocelyn Contreras

Ethan Coomes

Athena Corona

Aiden Cox

Nathan Craig

Julia Cronin

Olivia Cronin

Michael Cruz

Noah Cruz

Angel Cruz-Reyes

Addyson Cuellar

Riley Cummings

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Sonya Dadekian

Bryan D’Andrea

Dylan Daroya

Cole Davis

Daniel Davtyan

Olivia DeFabry

Christian Del Angel

Dalila DeLaTorre

Jacob DeLeon

IanCarlo Dellosa

Liliana DeOliveira

Vasista Dhyasani

Isabel Diaz

Alyssa Dixon

Wince Andrei Dizon

Isabella Do

Kylie Doane

Cate Dobson

Cassandra Dolman

Robert Donis

Lucas Dotson

Hailey Dowthwaite

Raven Giles Duat

Luke Duguay

Zion DuMonde

Rayna Dunn

Quentin Duque

Caila Duran

Joshua Duran

Jude Duston

Ethan Dutter

Sierra Dyer

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Rewa El Masri

Chase Eldridge

Ethan Ellis

Myles Ellis

Jonathan English

Ryan Entz

Andrea Escobar

Landon Espinoza

Hyla Etame

Alya Etiko

Bailey Ewan

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Noor Fahs

Jayden Farber

Dorian Farr

Mavrik Farris

Sean Stephen Faustino

Samuel Fernandez

Emma Fernandez-Rebozo

Angelina Ferrante

Adrian Flores

Elizabeth Flores

Manuel Flores

Marco Flores

Joshua Fonseca

Sofia Ford

Jazmin Fox

Jack Franklin

Jack Froding

Cindy Fuentes Ortega

Jurnee Fuentes-Bumpus

Matthew Funston

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Rolling Galvez Perdomo

Makenzie Ganey

Nicolette Gani

Marvyn Garcia

Gabriella Garcia

Gerald Garcia

Inaki Garcia

Luis Garcia Rojas

Geovanni Garza

Chayla Gates

Natalie Gazazian

Jonathan Gerlach

Gharib S Gharib

Aiden Giampietro

Nuala Giffen

Sofia Giuliani

Katrina Godinez Balarezo

Allison Gomez

Oscar Gomez

Ashley Gonzalez

Axel Gonzalez

German Gonzalez

Hailey Gonzalez

Jacksen Goodley

Justin Govea

Ian Graves

Gavin Greenblatt

Victoria Guess

Elias Guevara

Alyssa Gutierrez

Angel Gutierrez

Benji Ty Gutierrez

Justin Gutierrez

Jacob Guy

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Brendan Ha

Georgie Hallbach

Anna Hardy

Winsor Harmon

Jaden Harrell

Jack Harris

Vincent Harris

Isabella Harris-Bermudez

Arianna Hart

Wilson Harting

Henry Hartman

Anaiya Harvey

Shane Haubenreisser

Gianna Hayes

Goldyn Hayes

Rhett Hemingway

Leidy Henao Parra

Adelina Hernandez

Alfredo Hernandez

Angela Hernandez

Brian Hernandez

Bryan Hernandez

Cyrus Hernandez

Matthew Hernandez

Michael Hernandez

Milo Hernandez

Savannah Hernandez

Prisilla Herrera

Allison Hilliard

Ryan Hirsch

Kaylee Hirsch

Charlotte Hobson

Gabriel Holloway

Thomas Hommel

Charlotte Hopkins

Vartuhi Hovakimyan

Leo Howland-Chhina

William Hubbell

Erika Huerta

Mikaila Huertas

Robert Hunt

Zeshan Hussain

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Elaine Iniga

Nancie Iniguez

Adam Isago

Arabella Ishkhanian

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Jeilon Jackson

Sanai James

Indigo Janosik

Alicia Jimenez

Avanti Jimenez

Mahzi-Star Jimenez

Andrew Jitendran

Christopher Johnson

Laurelei Johnson

Peta Jolly

Alfredo Jovel

Micaela Juarez

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Chloe Kaitz

Olivia Kam

Quinlan Keatinge

Kate Kennedy

Leoda Khosravi

Brooklyn Kilanski

Ruby Kim

Eve Kim-Brody

David King

Kendall King

Rebecca King

Shelby King

Owen Kinnear

Nicole Knoop

Rider Koenig Gonzalez

Ashley Komorowski

Avery Krtikashyan

Sebastian Kusumoto

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Luvin Lalwani

Elliott Lamb

Jeremy Lapeze

Eric Lara

Max Larrabee

Jeremy Lasso

Audrey Lau

Kahlib Lawrence

Shay Lay

Sophia Lazaar

Austin Le

Sade Leahy Andrews

Alexander Leanos

Kimberly Learttweesin

Jalen Leighton

Damian Leiva

Thomas Lentine

Hannah Lepley

Kyle Lester

Edward Leverett

Joshua Levine

Katherine Levy

Zachary Levy

Jeriah Grace Licardo

Joseph Lighthill

Samantha Jane Linsangan

Bella Lomet

Kelly Long

Alexis Lopez

Daniela Lopez

Jasmine Lopez

Matthew Lopez

Nicolas Lopez

Sofia Lopez

Shawn Lopez-Gonzalez

Marissa Lopez-Mancia

Tanner Lussier

Andrew Ly

Meghan Lynch

Caroline Lyons

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Joshua Magoon

Nicholas Magoon

Luke Mahoney

Lan Mai

Adam Makarem

Trevor Malden

Valentino Maldonado

Nelly Maldonado Gabriel

Diana Mankikyan

Santino Manocchia

Judith Marando

Mitchell Markou

Emilio Martin Del Campo

Joshua Martinez

Angel Martinez

Brian Martinez

Gabriela Martinez

Ingrid Martinez

Nomar Martinez

Sebastian Martinez

Victoria Martinez

Mason Mateo

Gabrielle Mathis

Kelly Matlock

Elise Mc Millen

Devan McGivern

Niamh McGrath

Ethan McHorney

Nova McNally

Mason Medina

Viviana Medina

Ashley Meijer

Britney Mejia

Isabela Mejia

Jasmin Mejia

Lincoln Melcher

Jacqueline Meline

Jayden Menchaca

Gisselle Mendias

Diana Menendez-Meza

Maya Merino

Natalie Merrill

Elana Merrit

Ryan Meza

Jazmine Meza Echeverria

Raechel Michel

Ella Miller

Alex Minassian

Eleanor Mohler

Anika Claire Montes

Yajaira Monzon

Danna Morales Bustillo

Sebastian Moran

Rocco Morse

Julius Mosley

Evan Mueller

Vanessa Muga

Isabella Munguia

Nicole Munguia

Nikole Munoz

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Jean Pierre Nalbantian

Zoe Nanne

Naomi Nava

Sophia Navarro

Ruby Navarro Araiza

Rolando Navarrolopez

Reiko Nelson

Maile Neston

Anh Nguyen

Kevin Nguyen

Gunnar Nichols

Mahkah Nolls

Lilliana Noriega

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Zachary Ocampo

Sophia Olin

Jose Oliveros

Karla Oliveros

Brandon Ordaz

Adrienne May Orense

Aliya Ornelas

Christopher Ortega

Mason Ortega

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Aiden Palacios

Makenna Palamara

Eyen Paredes

Ronan Park

Lyric Pastora

Leonardo Patino

Elias Pavia

Chauncey Paz

Kirsten Paz

Kayleigh Pejoro

Maria Pelayo

Nicholas Pellegrino

Carson Peltier

John Peltier

Arley Pena

Armando Perez

Caroline Perez

Natalie Perez

Valerie Perez

Erwin Perez-Rivera

Julie Persaud

Joshua Petras

Andrew Pickering

Lauren Pieri

Alynna Pineda

Jesse Pineda

Juan Pineda

Xander Pinnt

Lorenzo Pinto

Nigel Pope

Camilla Prieto

Rica Jean Pumaloy

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Angel Quinonez

Alexander Quintero

Brianna Quintero Santana

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Alyssa Rabadi

Jennifer Radillo

Ahnaf Rahman

Kimberly Ramirez

Sebastian Ramirez

Dylan Ravine

Juleanne Reader

Devon Recchio

Riley Reed

Sofia Remelius

Richard Rey

Isaac Reyes

Paulina Julia Rezende

Melody Rice

Dylan Ritter

Cambria Rivera

Desean Robinson

Nathalee Robinson

Clarisa Robles

Valerie Robles

Ashley Rodriguez

Carlos Rodriguez

Christopher Rodriguez

Destiny Rodriguez

Edis Rodriguez

Pablo Rodriguez

Maxwell Rogers

Keely Roman

Cassandra Romero

Christian Romero Castaneda

Rosemary Romo

Dominic Rondinella

Isabella Rosoff

Jude Ross

Daniel Roth

Robert Roth

Kyle Roy

Leon Rubarts

Ryan Rubio

Angel Rubio Bugarin

Kayla Ruvalcaba

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Madison Safarik

Bethany Salas

Diego Salas

Andres Salazar

Jasmine Samontina

Oluwadamilola Samuel

Amanda Sanchez

Anthony Sanchez

Charlotte Sanchez

Daniela Sanchez

Diego Sanchez

Nicole Sanchez

Nicole Sanchez-Amado

Andrea Sandoval

Celeste Santana

Luca Schaefer

Nicolas Schlander

Megan Schmidt

Ryan Schmitz

Koji Schroeder

Isabella Scozzola

Natalie Seas

Inez Segura

Maxwell Sena

Sophie Serrao

Dorian Shadrick-Love

Avetis Shahbazyan

Michael Shaw

Riley Shepherd

Sukruti Shome

Brayden Sibley-Ackerman

Aidan Silva

Kaylan Silva

Taylor Sinovoi

Garrett Smith

Elliot Smolin

Christian Solano

Kristian Solano

Emily Solares

Angel Solis

Joseph Solis

Samantha Solomons

Daniela Solorzano

William Sousa

Kendall St Clair

Jack Stay

Jack Sterling

Mia Struck

Lucila Stuck

Joseph Stull

Gavilan Stuver

Beck Summers

Anabela Sutter

Madeline Svab

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)JBHS 2022 Graduation(© Ross A Benson)

Graciela Taffolla

Marcus Tagnipez

Jacquelin Tapia

Daniela Tejeda

Celine Thomassian

Kendall Thompson

Sean Thornton

Chongrui Tian

James Tingley

Victor Tinoco

Isabella Torres

Angelo Toscano

Sibel Tosun

Hope Towne

Ella Tracy

Trina Tran

Cate Triphon

Kyle Truett

Gor Tunyan

Daniela Turcios

Nathaniel Xavier Turla

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Erika Umanzor

Tai Upshaw

Von Upton

Evan Urena

Gabriel Uribe

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Rea Valdez

Samantha Valencia

Sarah Jeslyn Valenzuela

Dylan Vallejo

Mina Vargas

Jaden Vasquez

Ximena Vega

Alexander Velez

Drake Vickers

Adan Villafuerte

Desirae Villagran

Kelly Villanueva

Maggie Villard

Gavin Volpe

Kelly Volpe

Athena Vournas

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Jo Waddell

Chase Walker

Spencer Ward

Louraine Lex Watson

Ethan Wertlieb

Samantha West

Shannon West

Kelsey Wheeler

Connor Whitaker

Elizabeth White

Natalie White

Penelope White

Kira Williams

Stephanie Wilson

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Timothy Youn

JBHS Graduation 2022 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Nicholas ZarateCastillo

Nichole Zelaya

Joseph Zimmermann

Burbank Chamber
BWP LIRAP
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)
(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

BurCal Apartments8715

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR