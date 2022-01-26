Congressman Schiff Nominates 2 Burbank Residents to U.S. Service Academies

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced the nomination of nine students from the 28th Congressional District to U.S. service academies for the class of 2026.

Two of the students are Burbank residents.

“California’s 28th District is home to some of the most outstanding students in the nation – and I was so proud to nominate nine of those remarkable individuals to attend our U.S. Service Academies this year,” said Schiff. “Each of the nine nominees presented truly remarkable records of achievement and, above all else, demonstrated their unwavering dedication to making our community – and our country – the best that it can be. If these young individuals are a look at what’s to come for our nation, then the future looks bright for America.”

Four U.S. Service Academies, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point, and the Naval Academy, require a nomination by a member of Congress in order to attend. The nomination process is extremely competitive as each service academy offers those who attend a free college education at a highly ranked and nationally recognized academic institution, while simultaneously preparing these students for an officer’s commission in the armed forces. A panel of retired officers works with Congressman Schiff to review the candidates and select final nominees.

The Burbank nominees for U.S. Service Academies from the 28th Congressional District are:

William Harley Amran – Burbank resident, attends John Burroughs High School – Nominated to Military Academy

Matthew Ampanyuth – Burbank resident, attends the Buckley School – Nominated to Naval Academy