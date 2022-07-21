Congressman Schiff on House Passage of Right to Contraception Act

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) issued the following statement after the House voted to pass the Right to Contraception Act:

“For years, right-wing activists and politicians have united behind a singular goal: to stack the Supreme Court with reactionaries who will prioritize a backward partisan agenda over all else. That plan bore fruit last month when the Court struck down Roe v. Wade, robbing millions of their fundamental right to reproductive freedom. But the Court’s decision to overturn Roe may just be the beginning. As Justice Clarence Thomas indicated in his opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, the Court is likely to reexamine other key precedents, such as Griswold v. Connecticut which guarantees the right to contraceptives.

“Today, House Democrats took bold, preemptive action to protect that right for all Americans. Deciding whether to have children is one of the most significant decisions anyone can make – and it’s a decision the government ought to have no part in. We cannot allow this Court to further erode what’s left of reproductive freedom in this country. The Senate must act.”