Congressman Schiff on House Passage of the Build Back Better Act

Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) issued the following statement after the House voted to pass the Build Back Better Act:

“Today, House Democrats delivered solutions to help support working families across America as they face the pains of an economy recovering from a global pandemic.

“The Build Back Better Act will dramatically lower everyday costs that burden families like childcare, housing, health care, and prescription drugs. It will make high-quality preschool universal, and lift millions of children out of poverty. It will bring clean energy to households across America and fight the devastating impacts of the climate crisis – while creating millions of green jobs in the process. And it will make our economy more equitable by making the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.

“Today, we have kept our promise to invest in our communities and families – delivering on a mandate from the American people to fix our economy and build a future that lifts everyone up. The result of these three bills – pandemic relief, a bipartisan infrastructure package, and the Build Back Better Act – is a once-in-a-generation investment in our workers and families, in our fight against the climate crisis, and in our bid to make sure everyone who calls this country home can find prosperity in the 21st century.

“The Senate must immediately take up and pass this bill, and send it to President Biden’s desk, just like we did with the infrastructure package. This is our generation’s opportunity to bring momentous, enduring change to people’s lives, and the Senate must finish the job. There is no time to wait.”