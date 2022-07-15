Congressman Schiff on House Vote to Codify Roe and Protect Abortion Access

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) issued the following statement after the House voted to codify Roe v. Wade and to protect those who travel across state lines to obtain a legal abortion:

“Today, the House – once again – voted to codify Roe v. Wade into law and protect abortion access nationwide. This is the most important bulwark against a partisan Supreme Court that has eviscerated the right to privacy and put at risk the health of millions of women. Codifying Roe would enshrine the right of individuals everywhere – whether they live in a red state or a blue state – to make their own reproductive care decisions and regain control of their health, well-being, and autonomy.

“Tragically, the last time the House voted to codify Roe, Republicans showed us exactly where they stand — alongside radical state legislators across the country who are criminalizing health care. If congressional Republicans choose to block this legislation yet again, we will have an even clearer understanding of the direction they want to take this country: back to a time when abortion took place in back alleys and there was no right to marriage equality or contraception.

“We cannot allow Republican extremists to turn their draconian vision into America’s reality. We must codify Roe and protect the right to choose, even if that means doing away with the Senate’s arcane filibuster rule. In the meantime, Democrats must do everything possible to protect women and health care providers who are already suffering from this devastating decision – such as the second bill the House passed today to protect those traveling across state lines to obtain a legal abortion.”