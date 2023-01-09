Congressman Schiff Sworn In for New Term in the 118th Congress

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) was sworn in to the 118th Congress for his twelfth term, serving California’s 30th Congressional District.

The new 30th district will include nearly all of Schiff’s former district, including the communities of Atwater Village, Burbank, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glendale, Griffith Park, Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, Los Feliz, Montrose, Pasadena, Shadow Hills, Silver Lake, Sunland, Tujunga and West Hollywood, and new communities Hancock Park, Larchmont Village, Miracle Mile, Park La Brea, and Universal City.

After being sworn in, Schiff released the following statement:

“It is a tremendous honor to begin 2023 as the representative for California’s new 30th Congressional District. To my longtime constituents of the former 28th district, I am grateful for your continued confidence, and look forward to building on the progress we have made together. To my new constituents, I cannot wait to get to know you and your families better, and to work on your behalf to make our communities healthier, safer, and more prosperous for all.

“Today we ushered in a new year and a new Congress, where many changes are coming – but my commitment to improving the lives of all Californians and Americans remains the same. We must fight for an economy that works for everyone. We must continue lowering costs for working families and tamping down inflation. We must sustain our fight to defend people’s fundamental freedoms – from reproductive rights, to voting rights, to the right to live free from fear of hate crimes and gun violence. We must continue aggressively pursuing bold, historic climate action. We must take action on housing and homelessness. And we must continue protecting the democratic institutions and systems that make all such progress possible.

“The list of priorities is long – but nothing motivates me more than the trust and determination of my constituents. Your perseverance, in the face of the many challenges we face together, gives me confidence that we can achieve meaningful, lasting solutions, and I enter this new chapter with nothing but gratitude and resolve.”