Congressmen Schiff Comments on Meeting President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine:

“Last night, I was proud to meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as part of a congressional delegation led by Speaker Pelosi. During our three-hour discussion, we reviewed the military, economic, and humanitarian assistance needed to help Ukraine. I was particularly focused on making sure that Ukraine is getting the intelligence support from our agencies to defeat Russian forces.

“We came to Ukraine with a singular purpose: to reinforce America’s ironclad commitment to helping our democratic ally prevail against Putin’s war of aggression.

“The horrific toll of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked aggression is mounting: missile strikes continue against large population centers, refugees are fleeing for their lives, while bodies are piled in mass graves. Thousands of innocent civilians have been killed or injured, and the entire world is feeling the reverberations of a global food shortage and skyrocketing energy prices – all due to Putin’s bloodlust. The suffering is senseless, and the entire world is on edge as Putin’s assault on Ukraine and democracy continues.

“Yet in the face of unimaginable odds, the Ukrainian army has thwarted Putin’s most egregious plans and fended off Russian forces for more than two months. As Ukrainians defend their homes, the U.S. has supported their fight for freedom by allocating significant funding for humanitarian, military, and economic assistance.

“It is imperative that Congress comes together to expeditiously take up President Biden’s request for an additional $33 billion in security and humanitarian assistance.

“There’s no time to waste. And the stakes grow higher with every passing day.”