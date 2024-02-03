Connect and Contribute: Your Guide to Burbank’s Vibrant Service Clubs and How to Join!

Kickstart the New Year with a splash of community spirit! Burbank’s vibrant array of service clubs is calling for enthusiasts like you to join the fold.

If connecting with like-minded individuals and making a tangible difference is on your to-do list, look no further.

Dive into our comprehensive round-up, ripe with opportunities to engage, contribute, and enrich your social network right here in Burbank. Your journey to community involvement begins now!

Burbank Business and Professional Women

Burbank Business and Professional Women has as its mission to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The group meets usually on the last Tuesday of the month. Learn more about membership on their website or Facebook page.

Burbank Coordinating Council

Burbank Coordinating Council is group of interested volunteers seeking to work within the Burbank community alongside other nonprofit organizations to help financially disadvantaged families. BCC is well-known for its Holiday Gift Basket program and its Campership program. The group meets the first Monday of every month. Learn more on their website or Facebook page.

Burbank Noon Rotary

The Burbank Noon Rotary Club brings together business, professional, and community leaders to get involved in humanitarian efforts in Burbank and globally. Their Student of the Month program with Burbank Unified School District highlights young leaders at a meeting each month. The group meets every Tuesday at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn, except for one Tuesday a month which is an evening mixer. Learn more about Burbank Noon Rotary on their website or Facebook page.

Burbank Sunrise Rotary

The Burbank Sunrise Rotary Club members share their expertise, time, and resources to support local and global humanitarian projects. They invite new members to join to help build a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. The group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at the Broken Egg Café in Burbank. Learn more on their website or Facebook page.

Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association invites anyone over age 14 to join its all-volunteer non-profit organization responsible for designing, building, and decorating the City of Burbank’s Rose Parade float annually. Membership runs from January to December and work occurs year-round! Learn more about membership on their website or Facebook page.

Friends of the Burbank Public Library

The Friends of the Burbank Public Library is a group of volunteers promoting books and the Library to the community. They meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month in the second floor auditorium of the Burbank Central Library. The group also operates two used bookstores and various pop-up sales to raise money for library programs. Learn more about them on their website.

Kiwanis Club of Burbank

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The Kiwanis Club of Burbank are volunteers of different ages, occupations, backgrounds, and interests who provide support for dozens of community projects, events, youth groups, and fundraisers throughout the year. They meet on Wednesdays at noon at the Burbank Community YMCA, except for the last Wednesday of the month when the group meets for dinner. Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Burbank at their website or Facebook page.

La Providencia Guild

La Providencia Guild organizes fun events and operates the La Providencia Guild Thrift Shop in Burbank to raise funds for the work and research of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Its members are all volunteers interested in financially supporting the first and largest pediatric hospital in Southern California while giving back to the community. Learn more about the guild on their website.

National Charity League, Burbank Chapter

National Charity League, Burbank Chapter is a group of mothers and daughters dedicated to community service, leadership development, and cultural experiences. Women with daughters in grades 6th-9th can apply for membership between January 15-March 1, 2024. Attend a new member “Cookies and Cocoa” event on February 4. Learn more on their website or Facebook page.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Burbank Young Professionals

Burbank Young Professionals is an off-shoot of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce and aims to provide networking, training and resources to the next generation of community leaders. They host fun events, trainings, and opportunities to promote businesses. Learn more on their website or Facebook page.

Zonta Club of Burbank Area

Zonta Club of Burbank Area aims to empower women through service and advocacy, collectively creating a better world for women and girls. They welcome new members who are passionate about service and advocacy and provide scholarships and grants to women. Learn more on the Zonta Club of Burbank Area website or Facebook page.