Construction of a New Burbank-Los Angeles Pipeline to Begin

Construction on the Burbank-Los Angeles Potable Water Project begins Monday, October 17, 2022. The project involves the building of a new water pipeline that will connect the City of Burbank to existing water supply systems in Los Angeles. This project will contribute to a safe and sustained water supply for residents of both cities, reduce the dependency on imported water, and protect the local water supply for future generations.

The first phase of construction will occur in block-by-block segments over the course of four months. Starting at Burbank Boulevard and Hollywood Way in Burbank, the project will progress west to Clybourn Avenue, as shown in the map above.

Traffic control measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians, and construction workers. To reduce traffic impacts, activity will be limited to daytime hours and weekdays only.

The sequenced closure of the eastbound lanes, or the southern half of Burbank Boulevard lanes, will occur along the length of the 0.6-mile pipeline route only during active construction. When

necessary, eastbound traffic will be redirected to the north. Residents and businesses will be notified in advance of expected street closures. Water service is not expected to be impacted during construction. Phase two of this project is scheduled to begin in 2024.

To learn more about this project, please visit the BWP website at BurbankWaterAndPower.com/intertie-pipeline-project.