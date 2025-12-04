Construction Set to Begin on Magnolia Boulevard Water Main Upgrade in January 2026

Starting in January 2026, Burbank Water and Power (BWP) will begin to replace the aging water pipeline along Magnolia Boulevard between Catalina Street and Varney Street. The project is part of BWP’s ongoing efforts to ensure a safe, modern, and reliable water system for the Burbank community.

Construction on the main water pipeline will be completed in phases, moving block by block from west to east. Each block is expected to take approximately one week to complete. Reasonable access to businesses will be maintained throughout the project, and crews will work to minimize noise, dust, vibration, and temporary traffic impacts.

Construction Hours

Construction will take place Monday through Friday during the working hours of 7:00AM to 3:30PM, excluding City of Burbank holidays. Some intersection work may occur overnight between the hours of 9:00PM to 5:30AM to reduce traffic impacts. Work is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Traffic Control and Parking Impacts

Temporary one-way traffic control will be in effect on the active construction block, with only one eastbound lane being closed (curbside) during the work. Traffic control devices and personnel will be on site to guide vehicles and pedestrians safely through the work zone. Curbside parking will be restricted only in active construction zones, with “No Parking” signage posted at least 48 hours in advance.

Water Service Interruptions

Two water service interruptions are expected during this water main upgrade. Residents and businesses can expect a 4-8-hour service interruption during the main system switch as crews connect the new water pipeline to Burbank’s water system, and approximately a 1-hour interruption during individual property tie-ins, when crews connect the plumbing from an individual building to the city’s new main water line. Advanced notice for these interruptions will be provided, and crews will coordinate directly with the affected customers to minimize any inconvenience.

“The replacement of this critical pipeline will support long-term system reliability for residents and businesses, reduce the risk of water main breaks, and strengthen firefighting capabilities,” said BWP General Manager Mandip Samra. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we modernize critical infrastructure to deliver reliable water service for decades to come.”

For more information, visit burbankwaterandpower.com/watermainreplacementproject or contact BWP at (818) 238-3700. You may also reach the W.A. Rasic Construction Superintendent, Bryan Kier, at (310) 345-3933.