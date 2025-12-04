Cookies With The Grinch Brings Whoville Magic to the Burbank Town Center

Families in Burbank are getting a special dose of holiday cheer this season with Cookies With The Grinch, a Whoville-inspired experience designed just for kids. The event transforms a corner of the Burbank Town Center into a colorful holiday village where young visitors can decorate cookies, meet lively characters, and snap a photo with the one and only Grinch.

The immersive pop-up invites children ages 3–16 to step into the world of Dr. Seuss as they craft Grinch-themed treats with RokNSlime, dance along to festive holiday music, and interact with characters straight out of Whoville. A free cookie (choice of sugar or chocolate chip) is included with admission, along with a special meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with The Grinch himself.

True to the spirit of the beloved story, the event is centered on fun, creativity, and togetherness, reminding guests that the magic of the holidays comes from more than just gifts. As The Grinch famously reflects, “Maybe Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more.”

Event Details

Location: Burbank Town Center – 2nd Floor, next to Burlington

Ages: Kids 3–16 (each child may be accompanied by one adult)

Times: 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM

Admission: $10 per child

Get your tickets HERE! https://tickets.myvalleypass.com/e/cookies-with-the-grinch-2025

Included with Admission:

Grinch-inspired cookie-making with RokNSlime

Holiday music

Whoville character interactions

One free cookie (sugar or chocolate chip)

Photo with The Grinch

With limited session times, families are encouraged to plan early for this festive event that brings the heart and humor of the holiday season to life right here in Burbank.