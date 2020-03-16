Coronavirus Updates for Burbank Stores

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR:

This page is made up of information provided by readers and has not been checked independently. Readers should still due their own due diligence regarding the information below. This information is for stores and markets regarding hours and food delivery. If you have information about a BURBANK store or market, please click HERE and give us as much information as possible regarding hours of operation and food delivery options.

In alphabetical order…

MARKETS

Handy Market

2514 W Magnolia Blvd (818) 848-2500

Updated 3/18 (by customer) – Hours have changed to 8am-6pm until further notice.

Only 10 customers are allowed in the store at one time. A staff member stands at the door directing traffic and wiping down baskets and carts. So yes, there is a line outside, but I still got in and out in about 20 minutes. Store seems well stocked. Lots of produce and meats (I didn’t look at the paper aisle, sorry.)

Ralph’s

25 E Alameda Ave

1100 N San Fernando Blvd

2600 W Victory Blvd

Reported 3/17 – 8 am to 8 pm Daily

Target

Empire Center

Reported 3/18 – Target is reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for more vulnerable shoppers, elderly and those with underlying health conditions – 7 am to 9 pm

Von’s

301 N. Pass Ave

Reported 3/17 – 5 am to 10 pm – Some items such as toilet paper & paper towels is being limited

Tuesday and Thursday will be open an hour early for vulnerable shoppers, elderly and those with underlying health conditions

Whole Foods

3401 W Olive Ave

Reported 3/17 – Open 7 am to 8 am for seniors to shop

STORES

Bertrand’s Band and Orchestra

2618 Burbank Blvd, Phone: (818) 848-9665

Reported 3/16 – M-F 1pm-6pm, Saturday 10-3

Maybe this is a good time to learn an instrument or pick up one that you used to have time to play! We have lots of ukuleles to choose from, too!

Burbank Sounds

1321 West Magnolia Blvd. 818-559-6539

Reported 3/17 – We will be open Mon-Sat from 9am to 5pm

Frenchys Beauty Parlor

2403 W Magnolia Blvd, (818) 845-7545

Reported 3/16 – We will be open Wednesday-Sunday and taking every sanitation opportunity possible.

Geeky Teas & Games

2220 w Magnolia blvd. (818) (818) 639-2283

Reported 3/17 – Open 1-8pm daily – Also doing curbside pickup of board games and toys and online gift certificates

Go Green Bicycles

118 E. Alameda Ave. (818) 845-6381

Updated 3/17 – Monday through Saturday 10am-4pm, Sun 11am-4pm

Some slow days we are closing early so we are asking everyone to come in towards the beginning of the day and if they plan on coming in anytime after 3pm to call ahead of time to see if we’re still open! (Day to day basis). We’re a small business run by my husband and I. We focus on selling all types of bikes (kids, road, electric, mountain, beach cruisers, and more) accessories, parts, clothing and service!!

Half Baked Co.

1206 W. Burbank Blvd. (818) 433-7481

Reported 3/17 – We will still be open for pick up and delivery!

Jon’s Window & Awning

2919 W Magnolia Blvd. (818) 845-5430

Reported 3/17 Open Monday -Friday 8-am -4pm

Jon@jonswindow.com Jonswindowandawning.com

Offering discounts and rebates during this crisis.

Macy’s

Burbank Town Center

Reported 3/17 – Macy’s is closing at the Burbank mall effective tomorrow till April 1. All employees are being compensated.

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center

4021 W Alameda Ave, Phone: (818) 846-4734

Reported 3/16 – Open 24 hours