Coronavirus Updates for Burbank Stores

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR:
This page is made up of information provided by readers and has not been checked independently. Readers should still due their own due diligence regarding the information below. This information is for stores and markets regarding hours and food delivery. If you have information about a BURBANK store or market, please click HERE and give us as much information as possible regarding hours of operation and food delivery options.
In alphabetical order…
MARKETS
Handy Market
2514 W Magnolia Blvd (818) 848-2500
Updated 3/18 (by customer) – Hours have changed to 8am-6pm until further notice.
Only 10 customers are allowed in the store at one time. A staff member stands at the door directing traffic and wiping down baskets and carts. So yes, there is a line outside, but I still got in and out in about 20 minutes. Store seems well stocked. Lots of produce and meats (I didn’t look at the paper aisle, sorry.)
Ralph’s
25 E Alameda Ave
1100 N San Fernando Blvd
2600 W Victory Blvd
Reported 3/17 – 8 am to 8 pm Daily
Target
Empire Center
Reported 3/18 – Target is reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for more vulnerable shoppers, elderly and those with underlying health conditions – 7 am to 9 pm
Von’s
301 N. Pass Ave
Reported 3/17 – 5 am to 10 pm – Some items such as toilet paper & paper towels is being limited
Tuesday and Thursday will be open an hour early for vulnerable shoppers, elderly and those with underlying health conditions
Whole Foods
3401 W Olive Ave
Reported 3/17 – Open 7 am to 8 am for seniors to shop
STORES
Bertrand’s Band and Orchestra
2618 Burbank Blvd, Phone: (818) 848-9665
Reported 3/16 – M-F 1pm-6pm, Saturday 10-3
Maybe this is a good time to learn an instrument or pick up one that you used to have time to play! We have lots of ukuleles to choose from, too!
Burbank Sounds
1321 West Magnolia Blvd. 818-559-6539
Reported 3/17 – We will be open Mon-Sat from 9am to 5pm
Frenchys Beauty Parlor
2403 W Magnolia Blvd, (818) 845-7545
Reported 3/16 – We will be open Wednesday-Sunday and taking every sanitation opportunity possible.
Geeky Teas & Games
2220 w Magnolia blvd. (818) (818) 639-2283
Reported 3/17 – Open 1-8pm daily – Also doing curbside pickup of board games and toys and online gift certificates
Go Green Bicycles
118 E. Alameda Ave. (818) 845-6381
Updated 3/17 – Monday through Saturday 10am-4pm, Sun 11am-4pm
Some slow days we are closing early so we are asking everyone to come in towards the beginning of the day and if they plan on coming in anytime after 3pm to call ahead of time to see if we’re still open! (Day to day basis). We’re a small business run by my husband and I. We focus on selling all types of bikes (kids, road, electric, mountain, beach cruisers, and more) accessories, parts, clothing and service!!
Half Baked Co.
1206 W. Burbank Blvd. (818) 433-7481
Reported 3/17 – We will still be open for pick up and delivery!
Jon’s Window & Awning
2919 W Magnolia Blvd. (818) 845-5430
Reported 3/17 Open Monday -Friday 8-am -4pm
Jon@jonswindow.com Jonswindowandawning.com
Offering discounts and rebates during this crisis.
Macy’s
Burbank Town Center
Reported 3/17 – Macy’s is closing at the Burbank mall effective tomorrow till April 1. All employees are being compensated.
Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center
4021 W Alameda Ave, Phone: (818) 846-4734
Reported 3/16 – Open 24 hours
Slone Vintage
3208 W Magnolia (818) 861-7892
Reported 3/17 – Open Daily 12–6PM
In store open and E-Gift Cards available https://tinyurl.com/shtd57r
Tactical Pro Shop
3503 W Burbank Blvd (818) 468-7837
Reported 3/18 – Mon-Fri 10AM – 8PM Sat-Sun Noon – 8PM
We do not sell firearms, but do have accessories, holsters and safety items. We currently have:
Small First Aid Kits, Surgical Gloves, Flashlights and Lanterns
2 pallets of Military MRE’s arriving on Friday