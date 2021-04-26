Coroner Says Bones Found on Burbank Hillside are Human Remains

An investigation is underway following the discovery of human remains near a hiking trail above Elmwood Avenue.

On April 22, 2021, at about 1:35 P.M., Burbank Police received a call from a hiker who had discovered what appeared to be human remains near a hiking trail above Elmwood Avenue. Burbank Police Officers and Detectives responded to the scene. An investigator from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The Los Angeles County Coroner Investigator determined the skeletal remains were in fact human. The potential identification of the decedent can take upwards of several months to a year.

This death investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.