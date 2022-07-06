Council Member Announces Bid to Retain Seat in Upcoming Election

Council Member Sharon Springer has announced her intention to run for reelection this coming November.

Springer was first elected to the Council in 2017 and served as Mayor during the 2019-20 cycle that saw her lead the City during the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Springer said in a written statement, “I am pleased to announce my candidacy to serve a second term as a member of the Burbank City Council. As I have always done, I pledge that I will stand on my record and run an open, honest and transparent campaign based solely on the issues. As much as anytime in the past decades, there are local, state and federal challenges of immense importance to all of us who live in Burbank.

As such, we need a strong, focused and informed Council that will balance the economic, social and quality of life needs and growth of all of Burbank. I look forward to discussing those challenges with everyone. I am asking for your support to work together for a better Burbank. Of most importance – please vote in November!”

Before being elected to the City Council, Springer was an original member of the Sustainable Burbank Commission and served for six years. She served for two years on the Burbank Water and Power Board and served as a liaison back to the Sustainable Burbank Commission.

She attended Ohio State University where she received an MS Degree in City and Regional Planning.

There will be three seats up on the Council for election on November 8. Candidates have between Monday, July 18, and closes on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m to file their candidacy papers with the Burbank City Clerk.