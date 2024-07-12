Council member Zizette Mullins Endorses Rizzotti for City Council

Lifelong Burbank resident and local small business owner Chris Rizzotti received an endorsement from Council member Zizette Mullins today in his bid for Burbank City Council.

“I am thrilled to receive the endorsement of Council member Mullins who has been a dedicated servant to the community for decades. If elected to City Council, I look forward to working closely with her with the same vision, the betterment of our community.

Rizzotti announced his intention to run in April and has been working tirelessly ever since, meeting with community members and sharing his vision for a better Burbank. Last week Rizzotti received the endorsement of former Assemblyman Mike Gatto of the 43rd District.

Chris Rizzotti is the current Chair of the City of Burbank Planning Board. Rizzotti was President of the Burbank Association of Realtors in 2012, received the Realtor of the Year Award in 2013, was President of the Community Service Foundation in 2013, was a Core Team Member for the Measure S Ballot Initiative, and received an Outstanding Contribution Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2017 received the prestigious Cunningham community service award. He has been active in civic and philanthropic engagement for many years.

More information about Rizzotti, and details on his vision for Burbank, can be found on his campaign website: www.chrisforburbank.com.