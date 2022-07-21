Councilmember Nick Schultz Appointed to the League of California Cities General Resolutions Committee

The League of California Cities has appointed Burbank Councilmember Nick Schultz to the 2022 Annual Conference General Resolutions Committee.

The role of the General Resolutions Committee is to meet at the League of California Cities Annual Conference to consider and take action on any resolutions submitted to the League of California Cities.

“It is an honor to serve on the League of California Cities’ 2022 Annual Conference General Resolutions Committee,” said Councilmember Schultz. “The League of California Cities plays an important role in local government, and I look forward to working with the Committee to support policies and resources that strengthen the overall advocacy efforts for the organization and benefit the City of Burbank.”

The League of California Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions that affect cities.