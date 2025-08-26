Councilmembers Host Charity Pickleball Tournament

Burbank Tennis Center will be the venue for the September 7 event.

Burbank City Councilmen Konstantine Anthony and Christopher Rizzotti are co-hosting Paddles 4 A Purpose on Sept. 7 at the Burbank Tennis Center.

All proceeds to the event will support “Bridging Community Resources”, which will assist those with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the community.

The deadline to sign up to participate is August 31.

Warm up will begin at 8 a.m. and play will begin at 9 a.m.

The cost to play is $60 and will include lunch from the Courtside Caffe, which is located at the Burbank Tennis Center.

Players will be able to sign up to play in the men’s and women’s singles as well as men’s and women’s mixed doubles.

There is also a beginner/intermediate 3.5 rating or below division as well as an intermediate advanced division.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available and recognition given to those individuals and or businesses.

For more information visit HELP BRIDGE COMMUNITIES WITH YOUR DONATION or email events@burbanktenniscenter.com.