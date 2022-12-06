County Certifies Election Results, Burbank Citizens Have Five Days to Contest Results

Close to one month after the Elections held on November 8, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has finally finished the count and has certified the election.

Burbank’s City Council will have a new, more youthful look and thought process with the departure of Jess Talamantes, Bob Frutos, and Sharon Springer, with Nikki Perez, Tamala Takahashi, and Zizette Mullins replacing them. They will join Konstantine Anthony and Nick Schultz, both elected to their first term two years ago.

Kimberly Clark was voted in to succeed Mullins as the City Clerk, while City Treasurer Krystle Palmer ran unopposed for a second term.

Here are the final election counts:

In the Board of Education race, incumbent Charlene Tabet won reelection, with Abby Poitzer receiving the most votes to take over the seat held by Steve Fritner.

Here is the final School Board voting:

With the County certifying the results, the Burbank Municipal Code gives residents five days to contest the results. Any voter of the City may file a verified written protest with the City Clerk contesting the count of the ballots. Such protest shall set forth specifically the following:

The name and address of the voter protesting; The name of the person whose right to be nominated or elected to office, stating the office, is being contested; or the proposition being contested; The number of the precinct or precincts wherein it is claimed errors in the counting of ballots would give a different result if corrected; A statement of particulars as to the errors claimed to have been made in the original count; A demand for a recount of the ballots cast in the specified precinct or precincts; and, A deposit in an amount estimated by the City Clerk if the Election is being conducted by the City Clerk’s Office or the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk if the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office is conducting the Election on behalf of the City, to cover the cost of the recount.

Burbank’s City Council is scheduled to certify the results at their next Council meeting on December 13 and will hold a special Council meeting on Monday, December 19 at 10 am, when the three new members will be sworn in and a new Mayor and Vice-Mayor will be elected for one-year terms.