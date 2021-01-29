County Health Comes Down Hard on Tinhorn Flats – Revokes Public Health Permit

In a letter dated January 25 to the owners of Tinhorn Flats (Barfly Inc.) Los Angeles County Health has revoked the Public Health Permit and has told the owners, “You are prohibited from conducting any form of retail food sales, including but not limited to, food storage and/or food preparation”

The hearing was held on January 20, 2021 and reported that between December 7 and 10, 2020 there were 52 complaints received and an additional 72 complaints came in between December 10 and 12.

On December 13, County Health said that customers were confrontational with Health Inspectors and tore up their Notice of Closure sign, as well as following the Inspectors to their vehicles and violated their personal space by getting within 12 inches of them, as well as questioning their skills and experience as inspectors.

It also stated on December 17, 2020 inspectors were “greeted with profanity from an employee from behind the bar” and a customer that ‘Yelled,”I am surprised that one of your health inspectors hasn’t been murdered yet.” It also claims in the letter that the daughter of the owner, Talya Lepejian, also said, “Yeah, why hasn’t one of you been killed yet?”

After that point, inspections were held from the street at Naomi and Magnolia to ensure the safety of the inspectors as they used photographs to document the violations, and then citations were issued.

In a lawsuit filed by the County on January 27, both Cronies Sports Grill and Tinhorn Flats were named. In addition to Tinhorn Flats, the County also included 50 ‘Does’ that they said would be identified later in the complaint. It is not known if that is both employees and customers.

Burbank’s City Council has also scheduled a hearing for February 22 to discuss the operational use permit that Tinhorn operates under.

Tinhorn flats will have to now apply for a new health permit with conditions including:

Complete the litigation process Apply for a new Health Permit from the County Employ at least one Certified Food Protection Manager capably of communicating in the primary language of the food workers, Demonstrate food safety knowledge Attain full compliance with the California Health and Safety Code Receive a Site Evaluation by Plan Check Program Pay all fees and costs associated with the enforcement action

The ownership had 15 calendar days to respond to the revocation of its license.