Courtney Padgett Selected as Assistant City Manager for the City of Burbank

The City of Burbank is pleased to announce that Courtney Padgett has been selected as the new Assistant City Manager by City Manager Justin Hess. Padgett will assume the role effective December 31, 2023, succeeding Judie Wilke, who will be retiring after 32 years of dedicated service to the city.

Courtney Padgett

Having joined the City of Burbank in 2017, Ms. Padgett brings a wealth of 26 years of expertise in public service. Her journey in Burbank began with the Burbank Police Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team (MHET), and saw her rise through various roles, including the accreditation manager and management of the crime analysis unit. As the Police Administrator since 2020, she’s been instrumental in overseeing the Department’s fiscal operations, aligning with City Council and Department directives, and spearheading the Department’s Strategic Plan.

Before her tenure with Burbank, Padgett garnered extensive experience in state and county government organizations in Florida. Notably, she held various progressively responsible managerial positions with the Orange County Corrections Department in Orlando, FL.

City Manager Justin Hess praised her accomplishments: “Courtney’s experience, dedication, and fresh perspective make her perfectly suited to serve as the next Assistant City Manager. We’re excited and confident that her vast experience and innovative approach will further elevate the City of Burbank. We also want to express our deep gratitude for Judie Wilke’s invaluable service; her impact will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.”

“I am honored and privileged for the opportunity to serve the City of Burbank as the Assistant City Manager and am excited to continue furthering the vision of our City Council and City Manager and providing outstanding public services to our community,” said Courtney Padgett.

Padgett holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida. Her dedication to professional growth is evident through her graduation from the Leadership Burbank program. She currently serves as a member and treasurer on the Leadership Burbank board of directors and is a member of the Municipal Management Association of Southern California and Women Leading Government. In addition, she plays an essential role as the grant coordinator for the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association.