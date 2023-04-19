Covenant Church Launches Public Services Starting This Sunday

Covenant Church in Burbank is excited to announce the official launch of public worship services on April 23, 2023, at 160 S. Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502. Worship services will be held every Sunday at 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Covenant Church is a new church in Burbank with a rich history dating back to the 1600s and the Reformation. Our foundation is built upon Jesus, and as we grow, the church offers a fresh perspective on worship and community, welcoming all who wish to grow in their faith in Jesus.

Rev. Brooks Pipher at Covenant Church

Covenant Church is dedicated to positively impacting the Burbank area and beyond, providing a place for people of all backgrounds to gather and engage in meaningful worship. The church plans to offer many programs and services, including worship services (10:00 AM & 6:00 PM) every Sunday, Bible studies, youth groups, and more. In addition, Covenant Church plans to host various events throughout the year.

“We are excited to launch Covenant Church in Burbank,” says Pastor Brooks. “We love this community and are striving to be a place where people can find hope, joy, community, and much more.”

For more information about Covenant Church, please visit their website at www.CovenantBurbank.com or email brooks@covenantburbank.com.