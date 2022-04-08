UPDATED: COVID Outbreak at Burroughs May Trace Back to New York Field Trip

This past weekend, the Burroughs Choir members traveled to New York for a competition and parents are reporting that possibly over 15 members have now tested positive for Covid after returning to school Monday.

(UPDATE: The student were in Ney York March 26-28. Not last weekend. They tested before they left and when they got back. They also tested this past Monday.)

New York has seen an increase, up 10% from the previous week according to the NBC television network in New York.

Currently, on the Burbank Unified School District Covid-19 Dashboard, there were 21 confirmed cases in the past two weeks as of Wednesday, April 6, the last time it was updated. In comparison, the next school with the highest amount was Stevenson Elementary School with five cases. Burbank High School is currently showing zero cases.

Besides the 21 reported students, it also shows two staff members out. Parents reported that one of the Choir instructors showed symptoms and left school Tuesday.

Los Angeles County’s Active Outbreaks at Educational Settings chart, which was updated today, is showing 14 active cases at Burroughs with two staff members with confirmed cases.

Emails for comment sent to District officials Friday morning were not returned as of 5 pm Friday.

A large competition is scheduled for this weekend at Burroughs. It is unknown how the current cases will affect the competition.

UPDATE: myBurbank received an email reply from BUSD Superintendent Matt Hill 5:25 pm Friday where he addressed the rise in cases at Burroughs.

“When cases are identified within the school environment that may be epi-linked, we notify public health with all the required details. With the recent number of cases that were possibly epi-linked to JBHS choir, an outbreak investigation was initiated by public health. We are working very closely with DPH as evidenced by the Health Officer Order and additional measure implemented. Public health has not issued a determination as to a particular event being the “cause.” With the increase number of cases due to the BA 2 variant, we are seeing new outbreaks over the last 7 days across LA County. This is a definite area of concern as was a topic discussed during our telebriefing call for k-12 schools this past week.”