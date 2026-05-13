Cremarosa Throws No-Hitter in Minor League Game

Former Burroughs player enjoying success in the minor leagues.

Aidan Cremarosa, who attended Burroughs High through his junior year, threw a no-hitter on Friday for the Charleston RiverDogs, the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cremarosa went a full nine innings in what was just the second no-hitter in franchise history.

For his efforts, he was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week. He recorded 11 strikeouts and walked just one batter in the win over the Augusta Green Jackets.

The no-hitter was the first nine-inning no-hitter in the minor leagues since 2022.

Cremarosa was drafted in the eighth round out of Fresno State in 2025.

In six starts this season, he has a 2.38 ERA and has struck out 49 batters. He has allowed just five walks in 34 innings.

Cremarosa left Burroughs following his junior year to attend IMG Academy in Florida. He then moved on to Fresno State.