Cross Country Hardware Within Sight

The sky is the limit for some local teams who could end their seasons in Fresno at the state championships.

Cross country in the local area could produce some great results this season. It will not be a surprise to see locals go far into postseason competition.

Providence

The Pioneers will be strong with both the boys’ and girls’ teams.



Both have the potential to reach the state meet in Fresno if they can remain healthy.



The girls team is led by seniors Aubrey Eaton and Natalie Gonzalez, both of which are seasoned veterans who have lots of experience in big meets.



The boys team is also strong with seniors Henry Virtue and Aedan Granish as well as sophomores Brandon Edelstein and David Adjian.



Burroughs



The Bears should be solid on both the boys and girls side.



The boys’ team has juniors Liam Ellingsworth, Nathan Marca and Nico Radlein.



Seniors Alex Acevedo, Danny Camacho and Justin Cano should give Burroughs enough depth to finish amongst the top three teams in the Pacific League.



The Burroughs girls’ team has a solid veteran leader in Isabella Galustians, who has participated in postseason competition in the past.



Juniors Saida Getz, Valorie Shaby and Lucy Thomson provide depth along with sophomores Nightingale Kirwan, Emmanuelle Laurente and Sutton Tappon-Mahoney.

Burbank



The Bulldogs are not as deep as in the past, but could still provide some fine results.



Juniors Artem Petrosian and Brandon Kim should lead the pack. Seniors Liam Copeland, Edgar Flores and Raymond Muradyan should fill in for the rest of the Bulldog lineup.



The girls’ team is relatively inexperienced with senior Leah Yaghoobov being the top runner.