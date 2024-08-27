Crowther Picks Up Major Endorsements in School Board Race

Just two weeks after filing papers on August 8, 2024 for his candidacy for Burbank Unified School District’s Board of Education Trustee Area 1, Dr. Tom Crowther has secured numerous endorsements. Former two-term Mayor MIchael Hastings endorsed his candidacy August 12, 2024, declaring that Crowther brought him “Hope that a board member might be willing to put the children first (again).”

Hastings’ endorsement is joined by former councilperson Tim Murphy and current Zizette Mullins and former mayors, Jef Vander Borght and Bob Bowne. Bowne also served as a member of the Board of Education from 1979-1984. He is one of numerous former Board members who have said they are supporting Crowther’s candidacy.

Eight additional BUSD Board Members; Larry Applebaum, Debbie Kukta, Elena Hubbell, Dr. Roberta Reynolds, Dave Kemp, Mike McDonald, Denise Wilcox, Richard Raad endorsed Crowther’s campaign.

“I am honored to have the support of so many good people who have done the job and who have served our Burbank community over many, many years. I have no words to express my gratitude,” Crowther said in a statement.

Crowther is an educator and school leader of nearly 25 years, including 18 years in Burbank schools. His time in the BUSD included working as a special education teacher, baseball coach, journalism teacher, Title I Coordinator, Inclusion Coach, Assistant Principal and Principal. Crowther left BUSD in 2022 and is now a Senior Vice President of Leadership Development in a charter organization based in the San Fernando Valley, KoreaTown and West Adams/Baldwin Village areas.

Former BUSD principals Dr. Dan Hacking and Dr. Jennifer Meglemere have also declared they support Crowther.

“I appreciate the people who care about Burbank as much as I do,” Crowther said. “If given the opportunity, I will do my best to restore trust and repair the relationship between our schools and our community in an effort to make us whole again. We will need a united and even better Burbank to face the many challenges ahead.”

Crowther also launched a website last week (www.tomforburbankschools.com). He shared his next step will be inviting small groups of people together for conversations about the state of education and the district. He spoke in public comment at the last Board of Education meeting and encouraged current district leadership to provide more hope and optimism about the just started school year.