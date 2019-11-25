Cultural Arts Commission Calls For Burbank Artists To Submit “Hidden Jewels”

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission has put out a call for Burbank artists to submit works for the upcoming Hidden Jewels exhibit, slated for a February 2020 showing at the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center.

Deadline for submissions has been extended to Friday, December 20. The Cultural Arts Commission encourages submissions in a wide range of media from those 16 and older.

“I have been thrilled to help plan and promote this event, as I feel that it will not only inspire and challenge artists to achieve new goals in their work, but it will do the same for anyone who sees the exhibit,” commented Commission member Rajasri Malikarjuna. “And ultimately, this exhibit will allow the community to celebrate the wealth of talent in our city.”

Artists who wish to submit for Hidden Jewels must submit an application online. One or two pieces may be submitted for consideration. There is a $10 fee per selected art work to be featured in the gallery and all work sold during the duration of the show, February 7 – 27, 2020, are subject to a 25% commission. Hidden Jewels will conclude with an award ceremony, including “People’s Choice Awards,” for which exhibit attendees through the month of February are able to vote. More information on the exhibit and how to submit can be found online at the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission’s website.

“The mission of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission is to enrich the lives of Burbank residents by celebrating its diverse arts and media community, and to promote Burbank as a vibrant and enticing regional arts center.”