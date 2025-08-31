Dalton Rushing Baseball Camp Draws Hundreds From Burbank And Beyond

Last week's baseball camp brought youngsters together for the love of the game.

By Rick Assad

You’re between six and thirteen years old and if you like baseball, like so many millions around the world, meeting a Major League Baseball player like Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers’ rookie catcher, and having the opportunity to be at his four-hour camp that was held in conjunction with the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, it doesn’t get much sweeter.

On a warm Thursday last week at the Burbank High baseball field, nearly 200 youngsters from several cities in Southern California including Burbank were given instruction by Rushing and numerous coaches.

“This reminds me of my childhood and the love of the game,” he said between taking pictures, high-fiving and fist-bumping with the wide-eyed youngsters who were all wearing Dalton Rushing 2025 Flexwork Youth Baseball Camp T-shirts. “For me, it started when I watched the Memphis RedBirds who had players like Yadier Molina and Skip Schumaker on the team. It brought joy to my life.”

After spending time in the minor leagues, Molina and Schumaker both became members of the St. Louis Cardinals and their dreams were realized.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Rushing, who played three seasons at the University of Louisville, was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the MLB draft in 2022, fell in love with baseball and it’s likely some of these youngsters have the same dream.

“At 16 years old, I thought baseball could be my job,” he said. “College was a steppingstone and when you get to the minor leagues, everyone on the team is really good.”

Rushing talked about his time with the Dodgers and playing at the iconic field the Boys In Blue call home.

“I remember my debut. When I looked up and saw four levels, it was incredible,” he said. “Playing at Fenway Park was also amazing.”

Rushing pointed out that those stadiums and Burbank’s field have something in common.

“They’re all baseball fields,” he said, making sure to note that dreams have to begin somewhere.

It was a dream for Rushing to play in the big leagues and for many of the youngsters at his camp, they may have the same dreams.

Bob Hart is Burbank’s longtime baseball coach and offers insight into Rushing’s camp.

“This was an amazing camp. I have never seen so many people on the field. The kids seem to really enjoy it and Dalton has been spectacular,” he said. “It was well organized and there were good times.”

Hart knows baseball and what it means to so many.

“My advice would be to fall in love with the process. Enjoy your teammates,” he stated. “Play for one another and don’t believe the hype people try to tell you. Stay true to yourself and be humble because the baseball gods are always listening.”

Burbank Athletic Director Alli McKain was there and knows the campers and their parents enjoyed the event.

“On the baseball field, under the lights, the campers got a chance to showcase their skills and train under the name of MLB Dodger elite Dalton Rushing,” she pointed out. “Young players chanted Dalton’s name loudly, in unison, with their cheer echoing throughout Burbank High’s baseball diamond.”

McKain then voiced why players like Rushing appeal to so many youngsters.

“The message of watching high level, competitive professional baseball as a young player, and the way it impacted his decisions and career, resonated with every camper on the field tonight,” she offered.

McKain has been involved in sports since she was young and was witness to something special in Burbank with the appearance of Rushing.

“Campers were encouraged by Dalton to be good students in the classroom, improve their skills to develop their talent, and appreciate the value of hard work,” she said. “It was amazing to see tonight’s youth camp united with Burbank and cities outside of Burbank.”

McKain is hopeful that similar camps are held in the city.

“Burbank High School’s Athletic Department intends to host more events like this and continue to make a positive contribution to our community and local families,” she added.

That would indeed be lovely and a first step for many realizing their dream of playing baseball in the big leagues.