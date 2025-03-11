Darryl Carter, Burroughs Boys’ Hoops Coach Resigns

The Bears are looking for a new boys' basketball coach to replace the former Crespi assistant who served as the head man for one season.

By Rick Assad

After just one season on the Burroughs High boys’ basketball bench, Darryl Carter has given up his position as the head coach.

The Bears were without a senior on their roster, but the team nonetheless played hard and spirited and never gave up, which is a tribute and testament to Carter’s tenacity and grit.

“We are grateful for his contributions to our athletic program,” said Kenny Knoop, the Burroughs principal. “We appreciate his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

A coaching search has begun to replace Carter, who was the Crespi assistant coach before coming to Burroughs, according to Knoop, and the school will provide updates on the selection process as they become available.

When the new coach is hired, it will be the fourth in three seasons.

In a top-heavy Pacific League, the Bears, who went 5-22 overall and 0-8 in the league, were sometimes overmatched but this didn’t prevent Burroughs from playing hard.

The five wins came against Northridge Academy 54-39, Canoga Park 58-40, Lakeview Charter 99-20, Faith Baptist 54-45, Castaic 69-63.

Sophomore Owen Everhart led the team in scoring with an 8.9 points per game average, junior Evan Baker was next at 8.5 points and junior Elliot Lawrence tossed in eight points per game.

Lawrence and Everhart both grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game to lead the team.

Everhart led the squad with 2.9 assists per contest and also made a team-best 36 three pointers. Lawrence led the team with 1.9 blocks per game.

In between these five victories, the Bears had several long losing streaks of three, 10 and nine games.

Four players from this year’s squad have decided to transfer to other schools, so the new coach will inherit a brand-new team.