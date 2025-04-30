Denim Day Promotes Awareness and Solidarity Against Violence

Drivers passing Family Service Agency on Burbank Boulevard on Wednesday will notice something unusual: jeans hanging on a clothesline. This eye-catching display is part of the Family Service Agency (FSA) of Burbank’s participation in Denim Day, held on April 30, 2025, as a part of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. For 18 years, the FSA has taken part in this global initiative where millions wear denim to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence.

Each pair of jeans carries a message of resilience and hope. Photo courtesy of Family Service Agency

Denim Day was established in 1999 in response to a controversial Italian Supreme Court ruling that overturned a rape conviction, citing the victim’s tight jeans as a form of consent. This international event serves as a reminder of the pervasive issue of violence against women, with one in four women experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Christine A. Ramos, the Assistant Executive Director at Burbank’s FSA, emphasized the importance of Denim Day, stating, “The jeans promote conversation, education, and help victims to find and share their voice. We select the jeans from last year that we feel are most impactful and add dozens to them each year, creating a powerful visual statement of support and solidarity.”

Beyond Denim Day, the FSA offers a range of services to support those affected by domestic violence, including individual and family counseling, peer support, long-term transitional housing, and intervention services. They also provide emergency housing, restraining order assistance, advocacy, therapeutic monitored visitation, and probation-approved intervention programs.

For more information on the resources available at the Burbank FSA, visit www.familyserviceagencyofburbank.org or call 818-845-7671. To report an assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE, which is confidential and available 24/7.

These jeans speak volumes. Inspiring words and messages to remind us all of the ongoing fight against violence. Photo courtesy of Family Service Agency.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is also encouraging the community to participate by wearing denim, symbolizing solidarity and bringing attention to the ongoing fight against violence toward women. Between 2015 and 2019, more than 11,000 women in the United States were killed by gun violence, highlighting the urgent need for action.

“Domestic violence, housing insecurity, and homelessness are deeply interconnected challenges,” said Gloria Salas, Zonta International District 9 Governor. “Each link in this chain requires targeted intervention. When victims seek refuge, affordable housing becomes a critical lifeline for families escaping abuse.”

According to the CA Partnership To End Domestic Violence, 22% of California’s unhoused population has experienced domestic violence. “The services provided by FSA are not just helpful—they are essential in breaking this cycle,” Salas emphasized.

Join the community in raising awareness and showing support by wearing denim, as the FSA and Zonta Club of Burbank Area continue to lead the charge in advocating for victims and working towards a world free of violence against women.