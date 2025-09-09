Devil In A Blue Dress Author Celebrates Latest Easy Rawlins Thriller At Burbank Library Event

The author of Devil in a Blue Dress, Walter Mosley, celebrates the release of his latest Easy Rawlins thriller Gray Dawn with a special event at the Buena Vista Branch of the Burbank Public Library on Tuesday, September 16.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Gray Dawn sees Mosley’s famed private investigator enjoying some success yet still hounded by the larger forces of the world and past.

Called a “master of craft and narrative” by the National Book Foundation, Mosley continues Rawlins’ adventures that first began decades earlier with Devil in a Blue Dress.

Devil in a Blue Dress was adapted into a hit feature film starring Denzel Washington in 1995.

“For me the exciting thing is to meet and talk with readers of fiction,” Mosley said. “My new book is always a good jumping off point for reaching that goal.”

Mosley will be in conversation with Steph Cha, author of the acclaimed 2019 crime fiction novel Your House Will Pay.

“I have no idea what we’ll talk about but… I know that Steph is intelligent and deeply steeped in the meaning(s) of our profession,” he continued. “So, I know that I’ll be challenged and that much will be revealed.”

“Burbank is one of the pillars of L.A. and Easy is a man who has lived through the deep cultural growing pains that this part of California has experienced since the end of the last world war,” Mosley added. “We’ll be at home at this discussion, and everybody will learn something.”

Copies of Gray Dawn will be available for purchase beginning at 6:00 p.m. After the program, Mosley will sign the books.

The conversation begins at 7:00 p.m. and the event concludes at 9:00 p.m. For more information and to register for this free event, visit https://burbank.libnet.info/event/14147737.

The Buena Vista Branch of the Burbank Public Library is located at 300 N. Buena Vista Street. Plenty of free parking is available on site.