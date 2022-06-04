Dino Domination Event Visits Burbank This Weekend

Walmart has partnered with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion movie to bring a special Dino Domination event to Burbank. The event started Friday, June 3rd and continues to Sunday, June 5th from 12:00-6:00pm in the Burbank Walmart parking lot. Come out and experience dinosaurs like never before with interactive booths, photo ops, and Jurassic Park tribute vehicles.

Photo by Ashley Erikson

First, pick up your activity booklet which you can take with you to six different pop up tents for a stamp. The first pop up is the Funko POP! Photo op where you can immerse yourself in a T.Rex Funko box. Right next to that you can meet a baby dinosaur and snag another fun photo.

Next, stop by the Dino Raceway sponsored by Power Wheels. Hit the race course on a Jurassic World Dino Racer shaped like a velociraptor. Then head over to the Dino Big Dig tent to uncover some of the new Jurassic World toys from Mattel, Hotwheels, and Imaginext. Make sure to also stop at the RC Battle Zone and try your luck against some rampant dinosaurs while test driving the Jurassic World Jeep Gladiator RC cars.

Photo by Ashley Erikson

On top of the activities, tribute vehicles from the Jurassic Park Motor Pool are on display including a Jurassic Park tour vehicle, Jurassic Park jeeps, and a Jurassic World SUV. Get up close to the vehicles and check out the amazing movie details the owners have put into them. The Jurassic Park tour car even has a Barbasol shaving cream can, two cups of water (thankfully without ripples) and the iconic night vision goggles.

Finally, step underneath a giant inflatable Tyrannosaurs Rex where you can also pick up a can of Dark Berry Dr Pepper in their Limited Edition Jurassic World Dominion collector cans featuring velociraptors, Blue and Beta.

Photo by Ashley Erikson

The special event is free and open to the public so make sure to hurry over this Sunday and celebrate the movie release of Jurassic World:Dominion coming to theaters on Thursday, June 9th. For more information CLICK HERE.