Disney Family Cancer Center Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness 

More than 200 people gathered in front of Providence’s Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center on Sept. 30 to participate in the annual countdown to breast cancer awareness month and watch the center glow up in pink lights.

The cancer center will be illuminated in pink throughout October to raise awareness about breast cancer and emphasize the importance of early detection and treatment.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, making it the most common cancer among women. Early diagnosis is crucial for improving treatment outcomes.

“When found early, breast cancer is often easier to treat and more likely to be cured,” said Dr. Nicketti Handy, a breast surgical oncologist at Providence. “We encourage everyone to know their own breasts, because they are more likely to be able to spot changes, such as lumps, dimpling or nipple discharge, any of which can be early indicators of cancer.”

For women or men with breast concerns, same- or next-day evaluations are available at Providence’s Breast Health Center. Patients can meet with a breast health specialist to address concerns about breast pain; lumps or masses; nipple discharge; or changes in breast shape, appearance or skin. The consultation includes an extensive review of health and family history, individual risk factors, breast infections (such as mastitis), and male breast conditions.

“Imagine finding a lump in your breast and calling your doctor to find the soonest appointment is three or more weeks away,” said Dr. Handy. “We understand that you may be fearing the worst, and the anxiety of waiting even days could feel unbearable. Most breast issues are not cancer and can be easily resolved, but if it is cancer, no time is wasted. We help patients navigate the care they need.”

The Breast Health Center, which is located at the Disney Family Cancer Center, is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a variety of preventive and diagnostic services, including high-tech 3D mammography, ultrasound and biopsies.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women at average risk of breast cancer start getting mammograms every year starting at age 40. Women at higher risk, such as those with a family history, genetic mutation, or history of chest radiation, may need to start screening younger and more frequently.

For patients at high risk for breast cancer, Providence offers a tailored prevention and risk-reduction care strategy. To schedule a high-risk consultation, call 818-683-2467.

Mammogram appointments can be scheduled by calling 818-806-0685. Call 818-683-2467 to schedule a consultation for an urgent breast concern.

The Disney Family Cancer Center’s 2025 Pink Lighting event sponsors included: Andi’s Care Kits, Beauty Bus, Burbank Rotary Club, Living Beauty, Providence Saint Joseph Foundation, Rooter Hero, Sharsheret and The Gilded Lilly. In addition, Ashley Erikson and Tequilas Burbank have teamed up to raise funds for the cancer center as part of ovarian and breast cancer awareness months.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous community support,” said Rosanne Morrison, director of oncology at Providence’s Disney Family Cancer Center.

The Disney Family Cancer Center at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is home to some of the best breast cancer specialists in the region. The team covers the full spectrum of care, from diagnosis and treatment to long-term survivorship. The center also features an integrative medicine program, which offers complementary therapies proven to be effective when used with conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. For more information, call 818-925-2207.