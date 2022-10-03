Disney Family Cancer Center Now Offers Expedited Appointments For Urgent Breast Concerns

The Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center is home to a Breast Health Center that provides a variety of preventive and diagnostic services, including high-tech 3D mammography, ultrasounds, and biopsies. In addition, the center now offers expedited appointments for patients with urgent breast concerns.

“Imagine finding a lump in your breast and calling your doctor to find the soonest appointment is three or more weeks away,” said Rosanne Morrison, executive director of the Disney Family Cancer Center at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. “We understand that you may be fearing the worst, and the anxiety of waiting even days could feel unbearable.”

Doctors and Administration of Disney Family Cancer Center. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

In an effort to ease these worries, the Breast Health Center at Disney Family Cancer Center now provides same- or next-day evaluations with a breast specialist nurse practitioner for concerns including breast pain; breast lumps or masses; nipple discharge; changes in breast appearance, skin changes; family history of breast cancer and high-risk screening, questions about breast cancer screening or genetics; male breast conditions, such as gynecomastia; and breast infections, such as mastitis.

The consultation also includes an extensive review of health history and identifying personal risk for breast cancer. In addition to a complete breast examination, expedited imaging is available if needed.

“Most breast issues are not cancer and can be easily resolved, but if it is cancer, no time is wasted,” said Morrison. “Our team will help patients navigate the care they need.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer affecting women in the United States. Women can protect themselves by getting an annual screening mammogram, performing routine self-exams, and being aware of changes in the breasts.

The Disney Family Cancer Center is currently illuminated in pink light in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “We’ve lit our building in pink to honor breast cancer survivors, cheer on the fighters and remind everyone to do their self-exams and get their mammograms,” said Morrison.