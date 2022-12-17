Disney+ Star Frankie A. Rodriguez To Lead CALVIN BERGER, A MUSICAL At The Colony Theatre

Cast and designers have been set for The Colony Theatre’s new production of the musical Calvin Berger, it was announced today by producer Heather Provost.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Jasmine Sharma. There will be three preview performances on February 16 and February 17, at 8pm, and February 18, at 2pm. Opening is set for Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through March 26.



Calvin Berger has book, music, and lyrics by Barry Wyner and will be directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca. Scenic design is by Alex M. Calle (award-winning designer for film, television, theatre, themed entertainment, theme parks, and public art installations all over the world), lighting design is by Martha Carter (Lottie Pratchett, Edinburgh Fringe Festival), costume design is by Joanie Coyote (The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables on Broadway), and sound design is by Julien Reneaud (music producer and audio engineer; credits include (Die Heart, Warrior Queen, The Drowsy Chaperone). Projection design is by Gabrieal Griego (also a producer, writer, and director of theatre and film), properties design is by John McElveney (Garry Marshall Theatre, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Academy Awards), and production stage manager is Julia Donlon.



Loosely based on the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, the musical Calvin Berger is the contemporary and hilarious story of unrequited feelings, love notes, and physical insecurity among high school seniors. Smitten with the beautiful Rosanna, Calvin is paralyzed by self-doubt due to the size of his nose. No words of encouragement coming from his quirky best girlfriend Bret seem to help. Rosanna finds her head turned by the good-looking new student, Matt, who is painfully shy and unable to voice his mutual attraction to her. Hoping to forge a closer relationship to his love, Calvin offers to pen Matt’s eloquent love notes to Rosanna. As deceptions unravel and truths are revealed, Calvin is about to learn that sometimes what you’re looking for is right under your nose.



Barry Wyner (Book, Music, and Lyrics) has written several musicals including Austin the Unstoppable, The Counselor, Sugar Plum, Stop!, and Something to Say. He has composed music for several world premiere plays, a BBC Radio play, The Actor’s Studio, AMDA, 78th Street Theater Lab, and more. He has won the Kleban Prize, Jerry Bock Award, Richard Rodgers Award, and Noel Coward Prize. He is a member of the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop.

Cast of The Colony Theatre’s Calvin Berger



Corinne Miller (Bret) received her BFA in Musical Theatre from The Hartt School. Most recently, she played Nina in In the Heights at The Rubicon Theatre Company. Past credits include Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals, The Last Five Years (Cathy), Hands on a Hardbody (Heather), and Spring Awakening (Martha). She also sang backup for Kristin Chenoweth at the Ridgefield Playhouse.



Jordan Quisno (Matt) carries a BFA in musical theatre and has been seen and heard on the stage, screen, and voiceover. Currently, he can be heard on the Disney animated series Ghostforce.



Frankie A. Rodriguez (Calvin) is best known for playing Carlos on the Emmy-nominated Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which just wrapped production on its fourth season. TV credits include Will & Grace and Modern Family. Theatre roles include Beethoven in Dog Sees God, Jack in Into the Woods, and Tobias in Sweeney Todd.



Jasmine Sharma (Rosanna) is a South Asian-American actor/writer/activist based in Los Angeles. Recently, she was seen in The Wolves (McCarter Theatre Center), Wives (Aurora Theatre Company), and she worked with The 24 Hour Plays both as an actor and a writer. Her writing has recently been produced by Jackalope Theatre and Moxie Arts NYC, and the world premiere of her play Radial Gradient is currently in rehearsals at Shattered Globe Theatre in Chicago. For the 2022-23 season, she is a Reel Sisters Fellow and part of the IAMA Emerging Playwrights Lab.



The regular running schedule is Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Admission price is $55. Tickets are on sale now and available online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.